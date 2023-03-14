Map: Oil and Gas Spills in the U.S. Since 2010

Mapped: Oil and Gas Spills in the U.S. Since 2010

The recent energy crisis has highlighted the integral role that hydrocarbons play in fueling the modern world, but these fossil fuels still come with their fair share of downsides.

Aside from the obvious climate impact they bring, one other downside in particular is spills, which can lead to ecological and economic damage. These can happen due to pipeline leaks, train derailments, or other industrial disasters.

This graphic from Preyash Shah provides a visual overview of every oil and gas spill in the contiguous U.S. since 2010. Data is tracked by the U.S. government’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

U.S. Oil and Gas Spills (2010‒2022)

The majority of spills that have occurred come mostly from crude oil, followed by petroleum products and gas. Note that this data covers the quantity of spills and not damages or volume.

Spills by Product Type Portion of all U.S. Spills Crude oil 51% Petroleum products 32% Diesel 14% Gasoline 13% Others 5% Highly volatile liquids & flammable gas 16% Liquefied petroleum gas / natural gas liquids 8% Other highly volatile liquids 6% Anhydrous ammonia 2% Others 3% Carbon dioxide 2% Biofuel 1%

Data figures add to 102% due to rounding errors, bolded figures represent the sum of subcategories

Crude oil, which makes up just over half of documented spills, is also one of the most costly. Contaminations can persist for years after a spill, and its impact on local mammals and waterfowl is particularly harsh.

This has been the case with the Deepwater Horizon spill (also known as the “BP oil spill”), which experts say is still causing harm in the Gulf of Mexico.

Other products with lots of spills include petroleum products such as diesel or gasoline, as well as liquefied natural gas or other volatile liquids. Interestingly, liquefied carbon dioxide can also be transported in pipelines, commonly used for carbon capture storage, but requires high pressure to maintain its state.

When looking at the location of spills, it’s clear that the South Central states have experienced the highest number of disasters. In contrast, the West Coast has had substantially less activity. However, this makes much more sense when looking at the dominant oil producing states, where Texas and surrounding neighbors reign supreme.

Rank State Oil & Gas Spills (2010-2022) 1 Texas 1936 2 Oklahoma 407 3 Louisiana 297 4 California 253 5 Kansas 208 6 Illinois 181 7 Wyoming 155 8 New Jersey 128 9 New Mexico 114 10 North Dakota 98 11 Indiana 93 12 Minnesota 83 13 Ohio 82 14 Pennsylvania 71 15 Iowa 66 16 Missouri 65 17 Michigan 56 18 Colorado 55 19 Mississippi 53 20 Montana 46 21 Wisconsin 42 22 Alabama 36 23 Arkansas 33 24 Newbraska 31 25 Georgia 28 26 Virginia 27 27 North Carolina 24 28 Kentucky 21 29 South Carolina 19 30 Alaska 16 30 New York 16 32 Tennessee 15 33 South Dakota 14 33 Washington 14 35 Florida 13 36 Maryland 11 37 Utah 9 38 Idaho 8 38 Oregon 8 40 Hawaii 7 41 West Virginia 6 42 Massachesueuts 3 43 Conneticut 2 43 Maine 2 43 Nevada 2 43 Puerto Rico 2 47 Arizona 0 47 Delaware 0 47 New Hampshire 0 47 Vermont 0

Of the 4,901 spills during this period, Texas accounts for 1,936 or roughly 40% of all oil and gas spills. This is followed by Oklahoma, which has had 407 spills and is one of the largest net exporters of oil and gas in the country.

What Causes Spills?

Oil and gas spills actually have a surprisingly long history, with one of the earliest dating back to 1889, when a spill was reported on the coast between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Causes have consisted primarily of weather, natural disasters, equipment and technological malfunction, as well as human error.

However, they only became a widespread problem around the halfway mark of the 20th century, when petroleum extraction and production really began to take off. This era also saw the emergence of supertankers, which can transport half a million tons of oil but therefore make the risk of spills even costlier.

In fact, the biggest spill off U.S. waters after the Deepwater Horizon disaster is the 1989 Exxon Valdez spill in Alaska, when a tanker crashed into a reef and 11 million gallons of oil spilled into the Pacific Ocean.

Vittorio Rienzo