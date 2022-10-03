mapped:-the-3-billion-people-who-can’t-afford-a-healthy-diet

The 3 Billion People Who Can’t Afford a Healthy Diet

While they aren’t often the focus of news media, hunger and undernourishment are problems plaguing millions of people every day.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), more than 3 billion people could not afford a healthy diet in 2020, an additional 112 million more people than in 2019. The increase was partly because of rising food prices, with the average cost of a healthy diet rising by 3.3% from 2019 levels.

As of August 2022, the FAO food price index was up 40.6% from average 2020 levels. Unless income levels increased by a similar magnitude, the healthy diet crisis is likely to have worsened, especially in low-income countries experiencing rampant food inflation.

Using data from the FAO, the above infographic maps the share of people unable to afford a healthy diet in 138 different countries as of 2020 (latest available data).

The Cost and Affordability of a Healthy Diet

According to the FAO, a healthy diet is one that meets daily energy needs as well as requirements within the food and dietary guidelines created by the country.

The (un)affordability is measured by comparing the cost of a healthy diet to income levels in the country. If the cost exceeds 52% of an average household’s income, the diet is deemed unaffordable.

Here’s a look at the share of populations unable to afford a healthy diet, and the cost of such a diet around the world:

Country Percent of population unable to afford a healthy diet Cost of Healthy Diet (USD per Person per Day) Burundi 97.2% $2.9 Madagascar 97.0% $3.2 Liberia 96.8% $3.9 Malawi 96.6% $3.1 Nigeria 95.9% $4.1 Central African Republic 95.1% $3.6 Guinea 94.9% $4.1 Angola 94.3% $4.5 Congo 92.4% $3.4 Sudan 91.8% $4.3 Mozambique 91.5% $3.2 Democratic Republic of Congo 90.0% $2.1 Sierra Leone 89.2% $2.9 Niger 88.8% $2.9 Zambia 88.0% $3.3 Tanzania 87.6% $2.7 Guinea-Bissau 87.2% $3.5 Ethiopia 86.8% $3.4 Rwanda 86.3% $2.7 Haiti 85.9% $4.5 Sao Tome and Principe 84.7% $3.6 Nepal 84.0% $4.4 Lesotho 83.5% $4.3 Pakistan 83.5% $3.7 Chad 83.4% $2.8 Benin 82.9% $3.7 Uganda 82.2% $2.7 Kenya 81.1% $3.0 Burkina Faso 80.1% $3.3 Laos 79.8% $4.1 Mali 74.3% $3.1 Bangladesh 73.5% $3.1 Egypt 72.9% $3.4 Eswatini 71.8% $3.4 India 70.5% $3.0 Indonesia 69.1% $4.5 Philippines 68.6% $4.1 Jamaica 66.2% $6.7 South Africa 65.2% $4.3 Myanmar 65.1% $4.2 Gambia 64.0% $3.1 Djibouti 63.9% $3.1 Botswana 61.4% $3.7 Ghana 61.2% $4.0 Cameroon 60.7% $2.8 Mauritania 60.7% $3.7 Fiji 60.4% $3.9 Suriname 58.8% $5.7 Namibia 56.8% $3.5 Bhutan 53.0% $5.0 Mongolia 51.4% $5.1 Honduras 51.3% $3.5 Iraq 49.6% $3.5 Kyrgyzstan 49.6% $3.2 Sri Lanka 49.0% $3.9 Senegal 46.0% $2.3 Guyana 43.0% $4.9 Armenia 42.9% $3.2 Tajikistan 42.1% $3.5 Cabo Verde 38.1% $3.6 Belize 36.4% $2.1 Gabon 36.3% $3.6 Nicaragua 35.7% $3.3 Algeria 30.2% $3.8 Vietnam 30.0% $4.1 Colombia 26.5% $3.1 Mexico 26.3% $3.3 Bolivia 24.7% $3.8 Palestine 23.1% $3.4 Ecuador 21.4% $2.9 Saint Lucia 20.6% $3.6 Peru 20.5% $3.3 Iran 20.3% $3.6 Tunisia 20.3% $3.6 Albania 20.1% $4.2 Brazil 19.0% $3.1 Dominican Republic 18.3% $3.9 Panama 18.2% $4.5 North Macedonia 18.0% $3.4 Paraguay 17.8% $3.5 Montenegro 17.5% $3.5 Thailand 17.0% $4.3 Costa Rica 16.8% $4.1 Morocco 16.7% $2.8 Serbia 16.3% $4.2 Jordan 14.9% $3.6 Mauritius 13.5% $3.6 China 12.0% $3.0 Trinidad and Tobago 11.6% $4.2 Romania 8.8% $3.2 Bulgaria 8.5% $4.1 Seychelles 6.8% $3.8 Moldova 6.7% $2.8 Chile 3.8% $3.4 Croatia 3.8% $4.3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3.7% $4.0 Uruguay 3.6% $3.4 Russia 3.5% $3.4 Greece 3.2% $3.1 Italy 2.9% $3.1 Japan 2.5% $5.8 Hungary 2.0% $3.5 Spain 2.0% $2.8 Malaysia 1.9% $3.5 Latvia 1.8% $3.2 South Korea 1.7% $5.2 United States 1.5% $3.4 Maldives 1.4% $3.9 Estonia 1.3% $3.3 Kazakhstan 1.2% $2.7 Lithuania 1.2% $3.1 Slovakia 1.2% $3.2 Israel 1.0% $2.5 Poland 1.0% $3.2 Austria 0.8% $3.0 Australia 0.7% $2.6 Canada 0.7% $3.0 Malta 0.7% $3.8 Sweden 0.6% $3.3 Portugal 0.5% $2.7 United Kingdom 0.5% $1.9 Denmark 0.4% $2.5 Norway 0.4% $3.5 Cyprus 0.3% $3.0 Belarus 0.2% $3.3 Belgium 0.2% $3.1 Czechia 0.2% $3.0 Germany 0.2% $3.0 Netherlands 0.2% $3.0 Finland 0.1% $2.7 France 0.1% $3.2 Ireland 0.1% $2.2 Luxembourg 0.1% $2.7 Slovenia 0.1% $3.1 Azerbaijan 0.0% $2.5 Iceland 0.0% $2.4 Switzerland 0.0% $2.7 United Arab Emirates 0.0% $3.1 World 42.0% $3.5

In 52 countries, more than half of the population cannot afford a healthy diet. The majority of these are in Africa, with the rest located across Asia, Oceania, and the Americas.

By contrast, in four countries—Azerbaijan, Iceland, Switzerland, and the UAE—everyone is able to afford a healthy diet. The picture is similar for most European and developed high-income countries, where more than 95% of the population can afford a healthy diet.

When the percentages are translated into numbers, Asia contains the most number of people unable to afford a healthy diet at 1.89 billion, of which 973 million people are in India alone. Another 1 billion people are in Africa, with around 151 million people in the Americas and Oceania.

While hunger is a worldwide concern, it is particularly acute in African countries, which cover all of the top 20 spots in the above table.

Africa’s Deepening Food Crisis

In many countries across sub-Saharan Africa, more than 90% of the population cannot afford a healthy diet.

Sub-Saharan Africa is particularly susceptible to extreme climate events and the resulting volatility in food prices. Roughly one-third of the world’s droughts occur in the region, and some sub-Saharan countries are also heavily reliant on imports for food.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has deepened the crisis, with many African countries importing over 50% of their wheat from the two countries in conflict. The rising food prices from this supply chain disruption have resulted in double-digit food inflation in many African nations, which means that more people are likely to be unable to afford healthy diets.

The Horn of Africa region at the Eastern tip of Africa is particularly in turmoil. All the countries in the region are reliant on wheat from Russia and Ukraine, with Eritrea (100%) and Somalia (>90%) high up in the import dependency chart. Additionally, the region is facing its worst drought in 40 years alongside ongoing political conflicts. As a result, 22 million people are at risk of starvation.

Population Growth and Food Insecurity

In November of 2022, the global population is projected to surpass 8 billion people, and many of the fastest growing countries are also food-insecure.

By 2050, the global population is likely to increase by 35%, and to meet the growing demand for food, crop production will need to double. Given that agriculture is one of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, this increase in crop production will also need to be environmentally sustainable.

As the impacts of climate change intensify and food demand increases, reducing food waste, building climate-resilient agricultural infrastructure, and improving agricultural productivity will all play a key role in reducing the levels of food insecurity sustainably.

