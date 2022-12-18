mapped:-the-population-of-india’s-states-compared-with-countries

The Population of India’s States Compared with Countries

In a world with eight billion people, even the numbers of the largest population centers like China and India can start to lose their impact.

The visualization above looks to give people a different frame of reference to think about the country’s massive population figures.

The Population Breakdown

Similar to other big countries, the gap between India’s largest and smallest states is quite wide.

Uttar Pradesh is the most populous country subdivision in the world at 232 million people, while Sikkim, in the northeast of the country, is the least populated state in India (0.7 million).

Here are India’s 28 states and 8 union territories compared to other countries and territories with comparable sizes:

State Population (2022) Country Population (2022) Uttar Pradesh 232M Brazil + Ecuador 234M Bihar 129M Mexico 132M Maharashtra 125M Japan 126M West Bengal 101M Egypt 107M Andhra Pradesh 92M Dem. Rep. of the Congo 96M Madhya Pradesh 85M Turkey 87M Tamil Nadu 84M Germany 84M Rajasthan 80M Ukraine + Poland 81M Gujarat 70M Thailand 70M Karnataka 70M UK 69M Odisha 47M Spain 47M Jharkhand 40M Iraq 42M Telangana 38M Malaysia + Singapore 39M Assam 36M Canada 39M Kerala 35M Saudi Arabia 36M Chhattisgarh 32M Peru 34M Punjab 31M Australia + New Zealand 31M Haryana 29M Venezuela 28M Delhi 19M Romania 19M Jammu and Kashmir 15M Zimbabwe 15M Uttarakhand 12M Bolivia 12M Himachal Pradesh 7.5M Hong Kong 7.6M Tripura 4.2M Croatia 4.0M Meghalaya 3.8M Eritrea 3.7M Manipur 3.4M Uruguay 3.5M Nagaland 2.1M Slovenia 2.1M Puducherry 1.6M Bahrain 1.8M Arunachal Pradesh 1.7M Latvia 1.8M Goa 1.5M Equatorial Guinea 1.5M Mizoram 1.3M Estonia 1.3M Chandigarh 1.2M Cyprus 1.3M Dadra and Nagar Haveli

& Daman and Diu 0.8M Guyana 0.8M Sikkim 0.7M Macao 0.7M Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.4M Bahamas 0.4M Lakshadweep 0.07M Cayman Islands 0.07M

Hypothetically, if India’s states were to all became countries today, they would take up half the spots in a ranking of the world’s top 20 most populous countries.

A number of Indian states match up evenly against some very large countries, including Maharashtra (Japan), West Bengal (Egypt), Andhra Pradesh (DRC) and Tamil Nadu (Germany). Of course, the largest is Uttar Pradesh (Brazil+Chile), which also happens to measure up to neighboring Pakistan.

For people living in countries such as Canada or Australia, it may be humbling to know that these countries are equal to a smallish Indian state.

The Big Get Bigger

According to United Nations projections, India is on track to become the most populous country in the world in 2023.

The population of India’s growth is fueled by several factors, including declining mortality rates, increased life expectancy, and high birth rates. While India’s population growth has slowed in recent years due to factors such as urbanization and increasing access to contraception, the country’s population is still expected to continue growing at a significant rate for the foreseeable future.

Where does this data come from? Source: Population projections for India are from indiacensus.net. Population figures for comparison countries are from the UN’s World Population Prospects: The 2019 Revision (medium-fertility variant), accessed via Worldometers‘ live tracker. All population figures shown are 2022 projections. Data note: Because there are only so many countries, the populations of comparison countries may not perfectly match that of the various Indian states and union territories. Numbers are rounded. Map note: A number of borders and regions in India are disputed with other countries. Our depiction of borders is a good faith, apolitical attempt at reflecting the “de facto” situation in each region.

