mapped:-the-world’s-legal-government-systems

Mapping The World’s Legal Government Systems

With over 200 countries existing across the world with unique cultures and traditions, one might assume that there are hundreds of types of government systems. But both historically and in modern times, that’s not the case.

Even while political regimes across these countries have changed over time, they’ve largely followed a few different types of governance. Today, every country can ultimately be classified into just nine broad forms of government systems.

This map by Truman Du uses information from Wikipedia to map the government systems that rule the world today.

Countries By Type of Government

It’s important to note that this map charts government systems according to each country’s legal framework.

Many countries have constitutions stating their de jure or legally recognized system of government, but their de facto or realized form of governance may be quite different.

Here is a list of the stated government system of UN member states and observers as of January 2023:

Country Constitutional form Head of state Afghanistan Provisional n/a Albania Republic Ceremonial Algeria Republic Executive Andorra Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Angola Republic Executive Antigua and Barbuda Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Argentina Republic Executive Armenia Republic Ceremonial Australia Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Austria Republic Ceremonial Azerbaijan Republic Executive Bahamas, The Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Bahrain Constitutional monarchy Executive Bangladesh Republic Ceremonial Barbados Republic Ceremonial Belarus Republic Executive Belgium Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Belize Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Benin Republic Executive Bhutan Constitutional monarchy Executive Bolivia Republic Executive Bosnia and Herzegovina Republic Ceremonial Botswana Republic Executive Brazil Republic Executive Brunei Absolute monarchy Executive Bulgaria Republic Ceremonial Burkina Faso Provisional n/a Burundi Republic Executive Cambodia Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Cameroon Republic Executive Canada Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Cape Verde Republic Executive Central African Republic Republic Executive Chad Provisional n/a Chile Republic Executive China, People’s Republic of Republic Ceremonial Colombia Republic Executive Comoros Republic Executive Congo, Democratic Republic of the Republic Executive Congo, Republic of the Republic Executive Costa Rica Republic Executive Côte d’Ivoire Republic Executive Croatia Republic Ceremonial Cuba Republic Executive Cyprus Republic Executive Czech Republic Republic Ceremonial Denmark Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Djibouti Republic Executive Dominica Republic Ceremonial Dominican Republic Republic Executive East Timor Republic Executive Ecuador Republic Executive Egypt Republic Executive El Salvador Republic Executive Equatorial Guinea Republic Executive Eritrea Republic Executive Estonia Republic Ceremonial Eswatini Absolute monarchy Executive Ethiopia Republic Ceremonial Fiji Republic Ceremonial Finland Republic Ceremonial France Republic Executive Gabon Republic Executive Gambia, The Republic Executive Georgia Republic Ceremonial Germany Republic Ceremonial Ghana Republic Executive Greece Republic Ceremonial Grenada Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Guatemala Republic Executive Guinea Provisional n/a Guinea-Bissau Republic Executive Guyana Republic Executive Haiti Republic Executive Honduras Republic Executive Hungary Republic Ceremonial Iceland Republic Ceremonial India Republic Ceremonial Indonesia Republic Executive Iran Republic Executive Iraq Republic Ceremonial Ireland Republic Ceremonial Israel Republic Ceremonial Italy Republic Ceremonial Jamaica Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Japan Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Jordan Constitutional monarchy Executive Kazakhstan Republic Executive Kenya Republic Executive Kiribati Republic Executive Kuwait Constitutional monarchy Executive Kyrgyzstan Republic Executive Laos Republic Executive Latvia Republic Ceremonial Lebanon Republic Ceremonial Lesotho Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Liberia Republic Executive Libya Provisional n/a Liechtenstein Constitutional monarchy Executive Lithuania Republic Executive Luxembourg Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Madagascar Republic Executive Malawi Republic Executive Malaysia Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Maldives Republic Executive Mali Provisional n/a Malta Republic Ceremonial Marshall Islands Republic Executive Mauritania Republic Executive Mauritius Republic Ceremonial Mexico Republic Executive Micronesia Republic Executive Moldova Republic Ceremonial Monaco Constitutional monarchy Executive Mongolia Republic Executive Montenegro Republic Ceremonial Morocco Constitutional monarchy Executive Mozambique Republic Executive Myanmar Provisional n/a Namibia Republic Executive Nauru Republic Executive Nepal Republic Ceremonial Netherlands Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial New Zealand Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Nicaragua Republic Executive Niger Republic Executive Nigeria Republic Executive North Korea Republic Executive North Macedonia Republic Ceremonial Norway Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Oman Absolute monarchy Executive Pakistan Republic Ceremonial Palau Republic Executive Palestine Republic Executive Panama Republic Executive Papua New Guinea Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Paraguay Republic Executive Peru Republic Executive Philippines Republic Executive Poland Republic Ceremonial Portugal Republic Executive Qatar Constitutional monarchy Executive Romania Republic Executive Russia Republic Executive Rwanda Republic Executive Saint Kitts and Nevis Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Saint Lucia Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Samoa Republic Ceremonial San Marino Republic Executive São Tomé and Príncipe Republic Executive Saudi Arabia Absolute monarchy Executive Senegal Republic Executive Serbia Republic Ceremonial Seychelles Republic Executive Sierra Leone Republic Executive Singapore Republic Ceremonial Slovakia Republic Ceremonial Slovenia Republic Ceremonial Solomon Islands Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Somalia Republic Ceremonial South Africa Republic Executive South Korea Republic Executive South Sudan Republic Executive Spain Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Sri Lanka Republic Executive Sudan Provisional n/a Suriname Republic Executive Sweden Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Switzerland Republic Executive Syria Republic Executive Tajikistan Republic Executive Tanzania Republic Executive Thailand Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Togo Republic Executive Tonga Constitutional monarchy Executive Trinidad and Tobago Republic Ceremonial Tunisia Republic Executive Turkey Republic Executive Turkmenistan Republic Executive Tuvalu Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial Uganda Republic Executive Ukraine Republic Executive United Arab Emirates Constitutional monarchy Executive United Kingdom Constitutional monarchy Ceremonial United States Republic Executive Uruguay Republic Executive Uzbekistan Republic Executive Vanuatu Republic Ceremonial Vatican City Absolute monarchy Executive Venezuela Republic Executive Vietnam Republic Executive Yemen Provisional n/a Zambia Republic Executive Zimbabwe Republic Executive

Let’s take a closer look at some of these systems.

Monarchies

Brought back into the spotlight after the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England in September 2022, this form of government has a single ruler. They carry titles from king and queen to sultan or emperor, and their government systems can be further divided into three modern types: constitutional, semi-constitutional, and absolute.

A constitutional monarchy sees the monarch act as head of state within the parameters of a constitution, giving them little to no real power. For example, King Charles III is the head of 15 Commonwealth nations including Canada and Australia. However, each has their own head of government.

On the other hand, a semi-constitutional monarchy lets the monarch or ruling royal family retain substantial political powers, as is the case in Jordan and Morocco. However, their monarchs still rule the country according to a democratic constitution and in concert with other institutions.

Finally, an absolute monarchy is most like the monarchies of old, where the ruler has full power over governance, with modern examples including Saudi Arabia and Vatican City.

Republics

Unlike monarchies, the people hold the power in a republic government system, directly electing representatives to form government. Again, there are multiple types of modern republic governments: presidential, semi-presidential, and parliamentary.

The presidential republic could be considered a direct progression from monarchies. This system has a strong and independent chief executive with extensive powers when it comes to domestic affairs and foreign policy. An example of this is the United States, where the President is both the head of state and the head of government.

In a semi-presidential republic, the president is the head of state and has some executive powers that are independent of the legislature. However, the prime minister (or chancellor or equivalent title) is the head of government, responsible to the legislature along with the cabinet. Russia is a classic example of this type of government.

The last type of republic system is parliamentary. In this system, the president is a figurehead, while the head of government holds real power and is validated by and accountable to the parliament. This type of system can be seen in Germany, Italy, and India and is akin to constitutional monarchies.

It’s also important to point out that some parliamentary republic systems operate slightly differently. For example in South Africa, the president is both the head of state and government, but is elected directly by the legislature. This leaves them (and their ministries) potentially subject to parliamentary confidence.

One-Party State

Many of the systems above involve multiple political parties vying to rule and govern their respective countries.

In a one-party state, also called a single-party state or single-party system, only one political party has the right to form government. All other political parties are either outlawed or only allowed limited participation in elections.

In this system, a country’s head of state and head of government can be executive or ceremonial but political power is constitutionally linked to a single political movement. China is the most well-known example of this government system, with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China ruling as the de facto leader since 1989.

Provisional

The final form of government is a provisional government formed as an interim or transitional government.

In this system, an emergency governmental body is created to manage political transitions after the collapse of a government, or when a new state is formed. Often these evolve into fully constitutionalized systems, but sometimes they hold power for longer than expected.

Some examples of countries that are considered provisional include Libya, Burkina Faso, and Chad.

