Mapped: The World’s Minority Indigenous Peoples

Humanity has spread to almost every corner of Earth, and while some peoples have continued to move, others have grown roots in one region.

Generally the term indigenous peoples refers to social or cultural groups with strong ancestral ties to their land of origin. Many times these are tied to ethnicity and still live in their land of origin, but some have been displaced, diluted, or become minorities in their lands.

This map by Bhabna Banerjee uses data from the Indigenous World 2022 report to show the population distribution of the roughly 476 million minority Indigenous groups around the world. When 2022 data was unavailable, the latest available data was used.

Methodology: Indigenous vs. Minority Indigenous

Before diving in, it’s important to note that this map looks at minority Indigenous peoples as defined by the United Nations. This refers to groups of people who are not in a dominant position in their respective countries, or have a history of oppression or displacement by settlers.

Because of this, ethnic groups like the Han people in China, the Turks in Turkey, or the Scots in Scotland were not included in the dataset.

On the flip side, groups like Greenland’s Inuit were included, because of their long history of colonial control as well as Danish influence.

Indigenous Minority Populations Worldwide

Of all the countries included in the report, China has the highest number of minority Indigenous, with an estimated population of 125.3 million.

It’s worth noting that the Chinese government does not officially acknowledge the existence of Indigenous peoples. However, they do recognize 55 different ethnic minority groups across the nation, including the Zhuang, Mongolians, and the Hui.

Country Minority Indigenous Population Year of Data China 125,332,335 2022 India 104,000,000 2022 Indonesia 60,000,000 2022 Pakistan 35,000,000 2010 Mexico 16,933,283 2022 Ethiopia 16,500,000 2022 Myanmmar 14,400,000 2010 Vietnam 14,100,000 2022 Algeria 12,000,000 2022 Nepal 10,872,000 2022 Morocoo 10,000,000 2022 Phillippines 10,000,000 2022 Kenya 9,650,000 2021 Bolivia 7,000,000 2013 United States 6,600,000 2022 Guatemala 6,500,000 2022 Thailand 6,100,000 2022 Malaysia 4,683,000 2022 Peru 4,000,000 2022 Laos 3,500,000 2022 Niger 2,690,000 2022 Namibia 2,678,191 2022 Chile 2,185,792 2022 Colombia 1,905,617 2022 Canada 1,673,785 2022 Iran 1,617,000 2021 Bangladesh 1,586,141 2022 Japan 1,400,000 2021 Mali 1,200,000 2016 Uganda 1,138,239 2022 Ecuador 1,100,000 2022 Cameroon 1,044,300 2022 Libya 1,000,000 2022 Tunisia 1,000,000 2022 Argentina 955,032 2022 Brazil 896,900 2022 Venzuela 896,000 2022 Australia 881,600 2022 New Zealand 775,500 2022 DRC 700,000 2022 Nicaragua 612,000 2022 SouthAfrica 590,000 2022 Taiwan 580,758 2022 Tanzania 524,246 2022 Panama 417,559 2022 Israel 300,000 2022 Russia 260,000 2022 Cambodia 250,000 2022 French Polynesia 222,400 2022 Paraguay 122,461 2022 Costa Rica 104,143 2022 Guyana 78,500 2022 Burundi 78,071 2022 Iraq 78,000 2007 Botswana 73,100 2022 Greenland 56,523 2022 Norway 50,000 2021 Rep. of Congo 43,378 2022 CAR 39,299 2022 Jordan 27,000 2021 Rwanda 25,000 2022 Angola 24,300 2022 Suriname 20,344 2022 Sweden 20,000 2021 Gabon 16,162 2020 French Guiana 10,000 2022 Finland 8000 2021 Zimbabwe 4533 2022 Sri Lanka 1229 2012

After China, India has the second largest Indigenous populations, with over 700 officially recognized ethnic groups. Many of these ethnic minorities are concentrated in the north-eastern region of India, from Rajasthan to West Bengal.

While different countries and territories have varying numbers of Indigenous peoples, one thing remains consistent across the board—on average, the world’s minority Indigenous populations typically face greater economic and social challenges than their non-Indigenous (or non-minority) counterparts.

Disadvantages Faced by Indigenous Peoples

Research by the UN’s International Labour Organization (ILO) found that, while minority Indigenous peoples make up only 6% of the world’s total population, they account for nearly 20% of the world’s extreme poor.

In addition, Indigenous peoples also have much lower average life expectancies than non-Indigenous people, according to a report by the United Nations.

Some countries and governments around the world are starting to implement laws and policies to support and recognize Indigenous communities, but there’s still work to be done.

