Mapped: The World's Minority Indigenous Peoples

by Vito Califano
18 Marzo 2023
View a higher resolution version of graphic.

Map of the world's Indigenous groups

Mapped: The World’s Minority Indigenous Peoples

Humanity has spread to almost every corner of Earth, and while some peoples have continued to move, others have grown roots in one region.

Generally the term indigenous peoples refers to social or cultural groups with strong ancestral ties to their land of origin. Many times these are tied to ethnicity and still live in their land of origin, but some have been displaced, diluted, or become minorities in their lands.

This map by Bhabna Banerjee uses data from the Indigenous World 2022 report to show the population distribution of the roughly 476 million minority Indigenous groups around the world. When 2022 data was unavailable, the latest available data was used.

Methodology: Indigenous vs. Minority Indigenous

Before diving in, it’s important to note that this map looks at minority Indigenous peoples as defined by the United Nations. This refers to groups of people who are not in a dominant position in their respective countries, or have a history of oppression or displacement by settlers.

Because of this, ethnic groups like the Han people in China, the Turks in Turkey, or the Scots in Scotland were not included in the dataset.

On the flip side, groups like Greenland’s Inuit were included, because of their long history of colonial control as well as Danish influence.

Indigenous Minority Populations Worldwide

Of all the countries included in the report, China has the highest number of minority Indigenous, with an estimated population of 125.3 million.

It’s worth noting that the Chinese government does not officially acknowledge the existence of Indigenous peoples. However, they do recognize 55 different ethnic minority groups across the nation, including the Zhuang, Mongolians, and the Hui.

Country Minority Indigenous Population Year of Data
China 125,332,335 2022
India 104,000,000 2022
Indonesia 60,000,000 2022
Pakistan 35,000,000 2010
Mexico 16,933,283 2022
Ethiopia 16,500,000 2022
Myanmmar 14,400,000 2010
Vietnam 14,100,000 2022
Algeria 12,000,000 2022
Nepal 10,872,000 2022
Morocoo 10,000,000 2022
Phillippines 10,000,000 2022
Kenya 9,650,000 2021
Bolivia 7,000,000 2013
United States 6,600,000 2022
Guatemala 6,500,000 2022
Thailand 6,100,000 2022
Malaysia 4,683,000 2022
Peru 4,000,000 2022
Laos 3,500,000 2022
Niger 2,690,000 2022
Namibia 2,678,191 2022
Chile 2,185,792 2022
Colombia 1,905,617 2022
Canada 1,673,785 2022
Iran 1,617,000 2021
Bangladesh 1,586,141 2022
Japan 1,400,000 2021
Mali 1,200,000 2016
Uganda 1,138,239 2022
Ecuador 1,100,000 2022
Cameroon 1,044,300 2022
Libya 1,000,000 2022
Tunisia 1,000,000 2022
Argentina 955,032 2022
Brazil 896,900 2022
Venzuela 896,000 2022
Australia 881,600 2022
New Zealand 775,500 2022
DRC 700,000 2022
Nicaragua 612,000 2022
SouthAfrica 590,000 2022
Taiwan 580,758 2022
Tanzania 524,246 2022
Panama 417,559 2022
Israel 300,000 2022
Russia 260,000 2022
Cambodia 250,000 2022
French Polynesia 222,400 2022
Paraguay 122,461 2022
Costa Rica 104,143 2022
Guyana 78,500 2022
Burundi 78,071 2022
Iraq 78,000 2007
Botswana 73,100 2022
Greenland 56,523 2022
Norway 50,000 2021
Rep. of Congo 43,378 2022
CAR 39,299 2022
Jordan 27,000 2021
Rwanda 25,000 2022
Angola 24,300 2022
Suriname 20,344 2022
Sweden 20,000 2021
Gabon 16,162 2020
French Guiana 10,000 2022
Finland 8000 2021
Zimbabwe 4533 2022
Sri Lanka 1229 2012

After China, India has the second largest Indigenous populations, with over 700 officially recognized ethnic groups. Many of these ethnic minorities are concentrated in the north-eastern region of India, from Rajasthan to West Bengal.

While different countries and territories have varying numbers of Indigenous peoples, one thing remains consistent across the board—on average, the world’s minority Indigenous populations typically face greater economic and social challenges than their non-Indigenous (or non-minority) counterparts.

Disadvantages Faced by Indigenous Peoples

Research by the UN’s International Labour Organization (ILO) found that, while minority Indigenous peoples make up only 6% of the world’s total population, they account for nearly 20% of the world’s extreme poor.

In addition, Indigenous peoples also have much lower average life expectancies than non-Indigenous people, according to a report by the United Nations.

Some countries and governments around the world are starting to implement laws and policies to support and recognize Indigenous communities, but there’s still work to be done.

Vito Califano

