Mapped: Which Countries Have the Highest Inflation Rate?

Inflation is surging nearly everywhere in 2022.

Geopolitical tensions are triggering high energy costs, while supply-side disruptions are also distorting consumer prices. The end result is that almost half of countries worldwide are seeing double-digit inflation rates or higher.

With new macroeconomic forces shaping the global economy, the above infographic shows countries with the highest inflation rates, using data from Trading Economics.

Double-Digit Inflation in 2022

As the table below shows, countless countries are navigating record-high levels of inflation. Some are even facing triple-digit inflation rates. Globally, Zimbabwe, Lebanon, and Venezuela have the highest rates in the world.

Country Inflation Rate, Year-Over-Year Date Zimbabwe 269.0% Oct 2022 Lebanon 162.0% Sep 2022 Venezuela 156.0% Oct 2022 Syria 139.0% Aug 2022 Sudan 103.0% Oct 2022 Argentina 88.0% Oct 2022 Turkey 85.5% Oct 2022 Sri Lanka 66.0% Oct 2022 Iran 52.2% Aug 2022 Suriname 41.4% Sep 2022 Ghana 40.4% Oct 2022 Cuba 37.2% Sep 2022 Laos 36.8% Oct 2022 Moldova 34.6% Oct 2022 Ethiopia 31.7% Oct 2022 Rwanda 31.0% Oct 2022 Haiti 30.5% Jul 2022 Sierra Leone 29.1% Sep 2022 Pakistan 26.6% Oct 2022 Ukraine 26.6% Oct 2022 Malawi 25.9% Sep 2022 Lithuania 23.6% Oct 2022 Estonia 22.5% Oct 2022 Burundi 22.1% Oct 2022 Sao Tome and Principe 21.9% Sep 2022 Latvia 21.8% Oct 2022 Hungary 21.1% Oct 2022 Nigeria 21.1% Oct 2022 Macedonia 19.8% Oct 2022 Myanmar 19.4% Jun 2022 Kazakhstan 18.8% Oct 2022 Poland 17.9% Oct 2022 Bulgaria 17.6% Oct 2022 Turkmenistan 17.5% Dec 2021 Bosnia and Herzegovina 17.3% Sep 2022 Montenegro 16.8% Oct 2022 Angola 16.7% Oct 2022 Burkina Faso 16.5% Sep 2022 Egypt 16.2% Oct 2022 Comoros 15.9% Sep 2022 Kyrgyzstan 15.4% Oct 2022 Romania 15.3% Oct 2022 Belarus 15.2% Oct 2022 Czech Republic 15.1% Oct 2022 Serbia 15.0% Oct 2022 Slovakia 14.9% Oct 2022 Mongolia 14.5% Oct 2022 Netherlands 14.3% Oct 2022 Azerbaijan 13.7% Oct 2022 Afghanistan 13.6% Sep 2022 Gambia 13.3% Sep 2022 Croatia 13.2% Oct 2022 Botswana 13.1% Oct 2022 Senegal 13.0% Oct 2022 Chile 12.8% Oct 2022 Kosovo 12.7% Oct 2022 Russia 12.6% Oct 2022 Guinea 12.4% Jul 2022 Belgium 12.3% Oct 2022 Colombia 12.2% Oct 2022 Uzbekistan 12.2% Oct 2022 Congo 12.2% Oct 2022 Nicaragua 12.2% Oct 2022 Cayman Islands 12.1% Jun 2022 Mauritius 11.9% Oct 2022 Mozambique 11.8% Oct 2022 Italy 11.8% Oct 2022 Mali 11.3% Sep 2022 Mauritania 11.3% Sep 2022 United Kingdom 11.1% Oct 2022 Austria 11.0% Oct 2022 Sweden 10.9% Oct 2022 Uganda 10.7% Oct 2022 Georgia 10.6% Oct 2022 Germany 10.4% Oct 2022 Honduras 10.2% Oct 2022 Denmark 10.1% Oct 2022 Portugal 10.1% Oct 2022 Jamaica 9.9% Oct 2022 Slovenia 9.9% Oct 2022 Guatemala 9.7% Oct 2022 Zambia 9.7% Oct 2022 Kenya 9.6% Oct 2022 Armenia 9.5% Oct 2022 Iceland 9.4% Oct 2022 Madagascar 9.3% Aug 2022 Ireland 9.2% Oct 2022 Lesotho 9.2% Sep 2022 Tunisia 9.2% Oct 2022 Greece 9.1% Oct 2022 Uruguay 9.1% Oct 2022 Costa Rica 9.0% Oct 2022 Bangladesh 8.9% Oct 2022 Cyprus 8.8% Oct 2022 Faroe Islands 8.8% Sep 2022 Algeria 8.7% Sep 2022 Nepal 8.6% Sep 2022 Solomon Islands 8.5% Aug 2022 Mexico 8.4% Oct 2022 Guinea Bissau 8.4% Sep 2022 Albania 8.3% Oct 2022 Barbados 8.3% Aug 2022 Finland 8.3% Oct 2022 Morocco 8.3% Sep 2022 Peru 8.3% Oct 2022 Dominican Republic 8.2% Oct 2022 Cape Verde 8.2% Oct 2022 Paraguay 8.1% Oct 2022 East Timor 7.9% Sep 2022 Togo 7.9% Sep 2022 Philippines 7.7% Oct 2022 U.S. 7.7% Oct 2022 Cameroon 7.6% Sep 2022 Norway 7.5% Oct 2022 Singapore 7.5% Sep 2022 South Africa 7.5% Sep 2022 El Salvador 7.5% Oct 2022 Malta 7.4% Oct 2022 Australia 7.3% Sep 2022 Spain 7.3% Oct 2022 Chad 7.2% Sep 2022 New Zealand 7.2% Sep 2022 Belize 7.1% Sep 2022 Namibia 7.1% Oct 2022 Aruba 7.0% Sep 2022 Canada 6.9% Oct 2022 Luxembourg 6.9% Oct 2022 Somalia 6.9% Oct 2022 India 6.8% Oct 2022 United Arab Emirates 6.8% Jun 2022 Guyana 6.5% Sep 2022 Liberia 6.5% Jul 2022 Brazil 6.5% Oct 2022 Bahamas 6.3% Aug 2022 Ivory Coast 6.3% Sep 2022 Trinidad and Tobago 6.3% Aug 2022 France 6.2% Oct 2022 Djibouti 6.1% Sep 2022 Puerto Rico 6.1% Sep 2022 Bhutan 6.1% Sep 2022 Qatar 6.0% Sep 2022 Thailand 6.0% Oct 2022 Swaziland 5.8% Aug 2022 Indonesia 5.7% Oct 2022 South Korea 5.7% Oct 2022 Tajikistan 5.7% Sep 2022 Papua New Guinea 5.5% Jun 2022 Cambodia 5.4% Jul 2022 Iraq 5.3% Sep 2022 Jordan 5.2% Oct 2022 Fiji 5.1% Sep 2022 Israel 5.1% Oct 2022 New Caledonia 5.0% Sep 2022 Tanzania 4.9% Oct 2022 Bermuda 4.5% Jul 2022 Eritrea 4.5% Dec 2021 Malaysia 4.5% Sep 2022 Hong Kong 4.4% Sep 2022 Palestine 4.4% Oct 2022 Brunei 4.3% Sep 2022 Libya 4.3% Sep 2022 Vietnam 4.3% Oct 2022 Ecuador 4.0% Oct 2022 Bahrain 4.0% Sep 2022 Japan 3.7% Oct 2022 Kuwait 3.2% Sep 2022 Niger 3.2% Sep 2022 Maldives 3.1% Sep 2022 Gabon 3.0% Jul 2022 Liechtenstein 3.0% Oct 2022 Saudi Arabia 3.0% Oct 2022 Switzerland 3.0% Oct 2022 Seychelles 2.9% Oct 2022 Equatorial Guinea 2.9% Dec 2021 Bolivia 2.9% Oct 2022 Taiwan 2.7% Oct 2022 Central African Republic 2.7% Dec 2021 Vanuatu 2.7% Mar 2022 Oman 2.4% Sep 2022 Benin 2.1% Oct 2022 China 2.1% Oct 2022 Panama 1.9% Sep 2022 Macau 1.1% Sep 2022 South Sudan -2.5% Aug 2022

*Inflation rates based on the latest available data.

As price pressures mount, 33 central banks tracked by the Bank of International Settlements (out of a total of 38) have raised interest rates this year. These coordinated rate hikes are the largest in two decades, representing an end to an era of rock-bottom interest rates.

Going into 2023, central banks could continue this shift towards hawkish policies as inflation remains aggressively high.

The Role of Energy Prices

Driven by the war in Ukraine, energy inflation is pushing up the cost of living around the world.

Since October 2020, an index of global energy prices—made up of crude oil, natural gas, coal, and propane—has increased drastically.

Compared to the 2021 average, natural gas prices in Europe are up sixfold. Real European household electricity prices are up 78% and gas prices have climbed even more, at 144% compared to 20-year averages.

Amid global competition for liquefied natural gas supplies, price pressures are likely to stay high, even though they have fallen recently. Other harmful consequences of the energy shock include price volatility, economic strain, and energy shortages.

“The world is in the midst of the first truly global energy crisis, with impacts that will be felt for years to come”.

-Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA

Double-Digit Inflation: Will it Last?

If history is an example, taming rising prices could take at least a few years yet.

Take the sky-high inflation of the 1980s. Italy, which managed to combat inflation faster than most countries, brought down inflation from 22% in 1980 to 4% in 1986.

If global inflation rates, which hover around 9.8% in 2022, were to follow this course, it would take at least until 2025 for levels to reach the 2% target.

It’s worth noting that inflation was also highly volatile over this decade. Consider how inflation fell across much of the rich world by 1981 but shot up again in 1987 amid higher energy prices. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell spoke to the volatility of inflation at their November meeting, indicating that high inflation has a chance of following a period of low inflation.

While the Federal Reserve projects U.S. inflation to fall closer to its 2% target by 2024, the road ahead could still get a lot bumpier between now and then.

