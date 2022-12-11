Click to view a larger version of the graphic.

Mapping Out The Richest Billionaires in Each Country

While there are nearly 8 billion people in the world, just over 3,000 are billionaires as of November 2022. This tiny group of people is worth nearly $11.8 trillion—Equivalent to about 11.8% of global GDP.

Where do these billionaires live? This graphic by Truman Du uses data from Forbes to map out the richest billionaires around the world.

The Full List

As it turns out, billionaires are a lot more geographically concentrated than you might think.

In fact, of the 195 officially recognized countries around the world, only 76 are home to billionaires. And even within these countries, there’s vast disparities between the quantity of billionaires.

Here’s a breakdown of all the countries that have at least one billionaire. For countries with more than one, we’ve highlighted the billionaire with the highest net worth as of November 28, 2022:

Country/territory Name Net worth ($B) Main source of wealth (sector) Algeria Issad Rebrab 5.1 food Argentina Marcos Galperin 4.0 e-commerce Armenia Ruben Vardanyan 1.3 investment banking Australia Gina Rinehart 27.9 mining Austria Georg Stumpf 7.9 real estate, construction Bangladesh Muhammed Aziz Khan 1.0 power Barbados Rihanna 1.4 music, cosmetics Belgium Eric Wittouck 9.0 investments Belize Kenneth Dart 4.0 investments Brazil Jorge Paulo Lemann 15.6 beer Bulgaria Georgi & Kiril Domuschiev 1.9 animal health, investments Canada David Thomson 53.2 media Chile Iris Fontbona 19.6 mining China Zhong Shanshan 66.7 beverages, pharmaceuticals Colombia Luis Carlos Sarmiento 6.3 banking Cyprus John Fredriksen 11.4 shipping Czechia Renata Kellnerova 16.0 finance, telecommunications Denmark Anders Holch Povlsen 11.9 fashion retail Egypt Nassef Sawiris 7.2 construction, investments Estonia Kristo Kaarmann 1.4 payments, banking Finland Antti Herlin 3.9 elevators, escalators France Bernard Arnault 179.5 LVMH Georgia Bidzina Ivanishvili 4.8 investments Germany Beate Heister & Karl Albrecht Jr. 35.1 supermarkets Greece Vicky Safra 7.1 banking Guernsey Stephen Lansdown 2.3 financial services Hong Kong Li Ka-shing 33.0 diversified Hungary Sandor Csanyi 1.1 finance, real estate Iceland Thor Bjorgolfsson 2.5 investments India Gautam Adani 133.6 infrastructure, commodities Indonesia R. Budi Hartono 23.4 banking, tobacco Ireland John Collison & Patrick Collison 8,1 payments software Israel Eyal Ofer 14.4 real estate, shipping Italy Giovanni Ferrero 34.4 Nutella, chocolates Japan Tadashi Yanai 29.2 fashion retail Kazakhstan Vladimir Kim 5.0 mining Lebanon Taha Mikati 2.8 telecom Liechtenstein Christoph Zeller 2.2 dental materials Macau Hoi Kin Hong 1.2 real estate Malaysia Quek Leng Chan 10.2 banking, property Mexico Carlos Slim Helu 86.2 telecom Monaco Stefano Pessina 9.3 drugstores Morocco Aziz Akhannouch 1.8 petroleum Nepal Binod Chaudhary 1.5 diversified Netherlands Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken 15.0 Heineken New Zealand Graeme Hart 10.1 investments Nigeria Aliko Dangote 12.9 cement, sugar Norway Andreas Halvorsen 6.6 hedge funds Oman Suhail Bahwan 2.0 diversified Peru Carlos Rodriguez-Pastor 4.3 finance Philippines Manuel Villar 7.0 real estate Poland Michal Solowow 6.0 investments Portugal Maria Fernanda Amorim 4.5 energy, investments Qatar Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani 1.9 hotels Romania Ion Stoica & Matei Zaharia 1.6 data analytics Russia Andrey Melnichenko 27.0 coal, fertilizers Singapore Li Xiting 16.6 medical devices Slovakia Ivan Chrenko 1.6 real estate South Africa Johann Rupert 9.0 luxury goods South Korea Jay Y. Lee 7.9 samsung Spain Amancio Ortega 62.5 Zara St. Kitts and Nevis Myron Wentz 1.3 health products Swaziland (Eswatini) Nathan Kirsh 5.4 retail, real estate Sweden Stefan Persson 15.3 H&M Switzerland Guillaume Pousaz 23.0 fintech Taiwan Zhang Congyuan 6.7 shoes Tanzania Mohammed Dewji 1.5 diversified Thailand Sarath Ratanavadi 12.2 energy Turkey Ibrahim Erdemoglu 6.5 carpet Ukraine Rinat Akhmetov 4.3 steel, coal United Arab Emirates Pavel Durov 15.1 messaging app United Kingdom Michael Platt 15.2 hedge funds United States Elon Musk 191.2 Tesla, SpaceX Venezuela Juan Carlos Escotet 3.2 banking Vietnam Pham Nhat Vuong 4.7 diversified Zimbabwe Strive Masiyiwa 1.2 telecom

The United States is well known to have one of the highest concentrations of billionaires. It’s home to over 900, with Elon Musk the wealthiest of them all with a staggering net worth of over $191 billion in November 2022. That makes him not just the richest billionaire in America, but the richest person in the world.

China has the second highest concentration of billionaires, with 400 ultra-wealthy that have a combined net worth of $1.45 trillion. China’s richest billionaire, Zhong Shanshan, is the founder of the Nongfu Spring beverage company.

Interestingly, there are no clear patterns when it comes to the type of industry or sector that these billionaires are involved in. The exception is the U.S., where a significant number of billionaires are linked to the tech industry.

And it’s important to note that some heads of states are reportedly billionaires, and in many cases might be the wealthiest people in their respective countries. But their wealth is often a state secret, well-diversified, and too difficult to accurately estimate.

Male vs. Female Billionaires

One trend that does stand out is the number of men versus women who are billionaires. Of the 76 billionaires on the list, only 7 are women.

This pattern is also evident when looking at the entire billionaire population—of the 3,311 billionaires worldwide, only 12.9% are women.

It’s worth mentioning that this population of billionaire women is rising. According to Forbes, the 2021 list included 328 women, 36% more than in 2020.

The post Mapping Out the Richest Billionaires in Each Country appeared first on Visual Capitalist.

pappa2200