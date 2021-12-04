maralee-nichols-welcomes-baby,-claims-tristan-thompson-is-the-father

Personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who is suing Tristan Thompson for child support, welcomed her baby on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

It was previously reported that Thompson, 30, and Nichols, 31, had originally spent time together during his 30th birthday celebration in March. At the time, the athlete was still dating Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares their 3-year-old daughter, True.

In the court docs obtained by Us, the professional basketball player acknowledged having sex with the trainer several times. He initially ordered genetic testing back in July before filing an amended petition in a Texas court last month.

In documents obtained by the Daily Mail in December, Nichols was suing Thompson for child support and the professional basketball player acknowledged having sex with the trainer several times.

Thompson previously welcomed his first child with ex Jordan Craig. The exes dated from 2014 until 2016, and Craig learned that she was pregnant shortly after their split. Their son, Prince, was born in December 2016.

In September 2016, the Canada native sparked romance rumors with Kardashian, 37, and the duo announced that they were expecting in December 2017. Days before the reality star was due to give birth, Thompson was unfaithful with multiple women. The pair initially stayed together after True’s birth but split one year later when the athlete was spotted kissing Kylie Jenner‘s former friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Later that year, a source exclusively told Us that Craig questioned the timeline of Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship and whether there was any overlap.

“Jordan has moved on from the drama of Tristan hooking up with Khloé while she was pregnant with Prince,” an insider told Us in June 2019. “Jordan does question the timing of Khloé’s very public timeline of events during that time, in which she insisted that she was unaware that Tristan had dumped her for Khloé. She would have just preferred that Khloé say nothing publicly.”

The former Cleveland Cavaliers member, for his part, addressed the rumors that he cheated with Kardashian, tweeting one month later, “The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrongdoings. Both Khloé and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author and Thompson gave their relationship another try in August 2020 after being in quarantine together during the coronavirus pandemic. Less than one year later, Us confirmed that the duo once again decided to go their separate ways.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” a second source revealed to Us in June. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent.”

The twosome have since been focused on coparenting their daughter together. The Sacramento Kings player took to Instagram in October to gush about his children, writing, “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore. #MyEverything.”

Kardashian replied to the sweet photo of True and Prince, saying, “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!”

With reporting by Diana Cooper