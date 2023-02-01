Mardi Gras parade route added to state heritage register by Vittorio Ferla 1 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The famous route of Sydney’s Mardi Gras parade has been given heritage protection ahead of its 45th anniversary and Sydney WorldPride. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Mardi Gras parade route added to state heritage register” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
