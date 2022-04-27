margot-robbie’s-‘barbie’-sets-2023-release-date,-unveils-first-look-photo

“Barbie” is parking her pink convertible in U.S. theaters on July 21, 2023. The release date for the much-anticipated live-action adventure from the iconic doll, played by Margot Robbie with a star-studded supporting cast, was announced on Tuesday during the Warner Bros. presentation at Las Vegas’ CinemaCon. Notably, this movie will open against Christopher Nolan’s […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...