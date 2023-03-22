marine-reconnaissance-foundation-hosts-annual-fundraiser-at-ballast-point

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In celebration of “0321 Day” on Tuesday, March 21st 2023, The Marine Reconnaissance Foundation (MRF) is continuing our annual partnership with our friends at Ballast Point Brewing Company. Last year Ballast Point named a beer in honor of our Foundation called “Sub-Surface” and presented a very generous donation of $5,000. The turnout was overwhelming with over 300 in attendance.

If you are currently a Recon Marine or SARC, have ever served in a Recon Unit, or you would like to support The MRF, you are invited to come out and enjoy some great beer and food while spending time in the camaraderie of the Reconnaissance Community.

President of the Reconnaissance Foundation, Jose “Pep” Tablada, and Randall Parkes, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to preview this year’s event.

Video about the organization:

Vittorio Ferla