cronaca

Mario Van Peebles Reflects on the Legacy of ‘New Jack City’ for American Cinematheque’s 1990s Black Film Series

by
14 April 2022
mario-van-peebles-reflects-on-the-legacy-of-‘new-jack-city’-for-american-cinematheque’s-1990s-black-film-series


On March 8, 1991, Mario Van Peebles’ feature directorial debut “New Jack City” premiered at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood. On Saturday, a little more than 30 years later, Van Peebles walked the red carpet outside the very same cinema — now renamed the Regency Village Theatre — for a special screening of his […]

%d bloggers like this: