mark-powell:-the-unintended-consequences-of-eviction-ordinances

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Proposed renter protections under consideration by San Diego leaders could create unintended harm in the realestate industry.

In attempts to ameliorate San Diego’s homeless crisis, City Council proposed “no fault” rent protections that, some argue, would negatively impact housing availably and pushed landlords out of the city. This proposed plan would make it very hard for landlords to evict tenants, even to complete construction on the unit or to put the unit up for sale.

Mark Powell of the San Diego Association of Realtors Board of Directors joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the details of the city’s agenda.

