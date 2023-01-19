Mark Your Calendar And Celebrate Chinese New Year With Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi joins the celebration with the Year of the Rabbit experience running January 20 through January 22nd. Fans can celebrate with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Tweety, and Tom & Jerry as they appear on the seasonally themed Plaza Stage wearing their Lunar New Year outfits. Get ready for a special meet and greet! Grab your camera and commemorate this memory with spectacular photos and videos.

For more information, please visit: www.wbworldabudhabi.com.

Located on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi an incredibly immersive indoor theme park. It is just minutes away from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to a variety of family- friendly rides and attractions, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

