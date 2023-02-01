Markets set to recover after a shaky quarter, but don’t count on China

by Mata
1 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
markets-set-to-recover-after-a-shaky-quarter,-but-don’t-count-on-china


Australian equities may hit a record high this year, but not before some rocky months in the first half.

Mata

0 comments on “Markets set to recover after a shaky quarter, but don’t count on China

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: