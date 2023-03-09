marriot-to-open-three-hotels-at-neom’s-new-luxury-island-sindalah





Saudi Arabia’s NEOM has inked a deal with hospitality brand Marriot to open three new hotels at the new luxury island Sindalah – the first resort to open within the futuristic $500 billion mega business and tourism project.

Sindalah – which will be approximately 840,000 square meters – aims to rival top global tourist destinations such as the likes of Monaco and Athens with its year-long luxury offerings. With its first visitors expected in early 2024, the new luxury tourist destination will be home to a vibrant, world-class marina and yacht club, located just 17 hours sail from the Mediterranean and featuring an 86-berth marina for yachts

The multi-deal agreement with Marriot International includes Saudi Arabia’s first Autograph Collection Hotels property, as well as two Luxury Collection properties.

“NEOM is one of the most highly-anticipated developments in the world and we look forward to working with its team to develop these three exciting properties,” said Jerome Briet, chief development officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“The Luxury Collection and Autograph Collection Hotels properties will express their own unique personality inspired by the exceptional natural landscapes of NEOM. We continue to see growth opportunities for our brand portfolio within the destination and Saudi Arabia overall.”

The Luxury Collection is expected to open two properties in the island destination. Slated to open in 2024, a beach resort will offer a mix of 70 luxury rooms and suites, including one, two, three and four-bedroom villas all featuring private pools.

The second project, also projected to open in 2024, is expected to be an all-suite property offering 115 one, two and three-bedroom luxury suites, and will be situated in the heart of the retail and marina district of Sindalah. Both Luxury Collection properties are set to showcase multiple culinary experiences and leisure facilities.

Also expected to open in 2024, the Autograph Collection property in Sindalah will include 66 rooms and suites, including one- and two-bedroom villas, multiple dining options, a kids club, and a spa.

Sindalah is the first of a group of islands that will be developed in NEOM. A main gateway to the Red Sea, Sindalah Island will be home to approximately 2,000 different marine species, many of which are exclusive to the Red Sea and cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

Once completed, the island will include over 400 ultra-premium hotel rooms and 300 top-end suites, a beach club, a glamorous yacht club, and 38 unique culinary offerings.

The first destination in NEOM to start welcoming guests, Sindalah is expected to welcome guests from early 2024.

The three projects are expected to the first hotels to open on the island.

