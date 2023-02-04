masdar-city-breaks-ground-on-‘the-link’

Masdar City in Abu Dhabi has started construction on “The Link,” a 30,000 sqm sustainable community that includes the region’s first net-zero energy shared living and working facility. The project will also include four low-carbon buildings with event spaces, retail options, recreational facilities, and outdoor plazas, and is expected to create over 2,000 jobs in the UAE.

Dutco has been announced as the contractor for the project.

The Link is part of Masdar City’s plan for sustainable urban development and aims to connect shared working and living spaces with other community amenities.

Ahmed Baghoum, Acting CEO of Masdar City, said, “The Link will model a new kind of sustainable community by connecting shared working and living space with other elements of a thriving neighbourhood, including places to shop, play, and relax, and local transportation. It is a key component of Masdar City’s ‘green-print’ for sustainable urban development and a wonderful way to honour this Year of Sustainability as the UAE prepares to host COP 28.”

Zayed Baker, the executive director of the Dutco Construction Group, added, “Masdar City’s rich legacy of sustainable construction and innovation make them an ideal partner for us. We’re honored to be bringing this historic development to life.”

Dutco was selected in large part due to their high in-country-value (ICV) certification score, which represents the value they will add to the UAE economy.

Martin Baerschmidt, the managing director of EDGE, which designed The Link, commented, “Our priority was integrating the international sustainability principles that Masdar City is known for with world-class living, working, and recreational space to create a truly iconic architectural landmark and community experience.”

The Link is a sustainable development project that will meet several high-level sustainability standards such as LEED Platinum, WELL Gold, 4 Pearl PBRS Estidama, and LEED SmartPark Silver. The project is expected to achieve a significant reduction in energy use, powered by renewable energy sources. The development will offer residential units in various sizes, as well as dedicated office and commercial spaces. Amenities for residents will include a courtyard with play areas, a wellness zone, and more. The commercial space will feature retail options at the ground level.

A multi-use hall and visitor centre, spanning 3,300 square metres, will host conferences, exhibitions, and live performances, and will have a retail precinct on the ground floor as well as a restaurant on the first level. The flexible auditorium will seat 300 and feature state-of-the-art technology and equipment.

The Link will connect all areas of Masdar City through transportation networks. It will create a transition route between the upcoming Light-Rail Transit and Group Rapid Transit networks, and offer bicycle tracks, bus connectivity, electric charging ports, car sharing facilities, and parking for 1,255 vehicles.