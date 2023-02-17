mass-food-distribution-to-help-2000-families-friday,-feb.-17

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As prices rise in San Diego, thousands of people across the county struggle to make ends meet.

Families who suffer from food insecurity can find aid with Feeding San Diego. On Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feeding San Diego will pass out pounds of food to over 2000 families, including fresh fruit and vegetables and frozen meat.

Allison Glader of Feeding San Diego joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the details of the food distribution.

Vittorio Ferla