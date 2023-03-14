massive-sand-tornado-strikes-saudi-arabia’s-taif





Residents in Saudi Arabia were left in shock after a massive sand tornado swept through the Taif area leaving destruction in its wake.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moment the tornado moved across a field, devouring rocks in its path and sending huge billows of dust into the skyline.

The powerful tornado hitts in Taif, Saudi Arabia.(12.03.2023) Shared by #SA911 pic.twitter.com/al6XtLTrbc — 🔞SA911 (@JustdoitZee) March 13, 2023

Other videos showed debris littered on streets in the aftermath and vehicles which appeared to be left in ruins.

Twitter user Mir Bilal wrote: “Unbelievable footage shows a tornado ripping through the countryside near Taif, Saudi Arabia, as a powerful western disturbance wreaks havoc.”

The Kingdom’s National Center of Meteorology had issued a warning on Sunday about thunderstorms of varying intensity that were expected to hit most regions of Saudi Arabia over the next week.

According to the warning, heavy rains and thunderstorms, accompanied by sandstorms with winds exceeding 50kph, hail, and flash floods, were expected to hit provinces in the Kingdom this week.

The center also warned of potential for torrential rain, resulting in low visibility, and urged residents to stay updated on weather information through communication services and media channels while following instructions from concerned authorities.

Vito Califano