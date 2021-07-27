mathew-shea-seemingly-quits-‘below-deck-mediterranean’-after-crew-fight

Not enough cooks in the kitchen! Following a heated crew night out, Mathew Shea packed up his things and left Lady Michelle without anyone knowing during the Monday, July 26, episode of Below Deck Mediterranean.

“They can find some f–ker to do their s–t. Good luck. You’ll have some f–king asshole chef now,” Mathew said to the chief officer as he hit multiple production cameras on his way out.

Earlier that night, Mathew found himself at odds with his crew members when Courtney Veale, Malia White and Katie Flood all reached their limits with the chef oversharing at the dinner table.

“I don’t like people giving me s–t. I’ve worked too hard to get s–t for being myself. Give me crap for being myself, it’s, like, f–k you,” Mathew said after repeatedly being asked to stop talking by the women.

The chef then returned to the boat alone and left with all of his stuff. The crew returned to find Mathew’s empty cabin, but no one realized he was gone as everyone started to have individual arguments with Lexi Wilson for the rest of the night.

Mathew previously exited at the beginning of season 6 because of a knee injury.

“In the moment, it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health,” the reality star exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I was in pain and having a full-blown panic attack, you know? And there were cameras in my face. It just [was] a lot. It was all a lot.”

Mathew also hinted at the animosity that continued to grow between him and the rest of the Below Deck cast once he came back.

“They had issues with me. I left; I abandoned the first day … and then, like, I obviously bothered them at this dinner,” he noted. “There was a lot of tension at that dinner and alcohol involved and sometimes you just need to remove yourself from bad situations.”

The Below Deck Med star also reflected on his time on the show after calling the rest of the cast “really lovely people.”

“I’ve been a private person my whole life before this and now it’s all out there. It’s surreal. Obviously, I had my incident the first day and it’s been a challenging season for me so far. But I’m just happy to have the opportunity,” he added at the time.

While the crew has not yet found out about his second departure, Katie previously spoke with Us about her feelings when Mathew left initially.

“Obviously I wasn’t happy. I was annoyed. I was pissed off,” the chief stew exclusively told Us in June. “I was worried because at the time it was like survival mode. Like, we have guests on board, they want dinner. We need to just get through this. And then it was like, once we got through dinner, it’s like, ok, now what? Like, are we getting a chef? Is he going to be a chef tomorrow? Someone else coming? Like, what the f–k is actually going on right now?”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Bravo every Monday at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes drop one week early on Peacock.