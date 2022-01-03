max-julien,-blaxploitation-icon-and-star-of-‘the-mack,’-dies-at-88

Max Julien, an actor best known for his lead performance in the 1973 blaxploitation classic “The Mack,” died on Saturday. He was 88 years old. An official cause of death was not immediately available. News of Julien’s death was confirmed by his friend, comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker. Walker posted a tribute […]
