mayor-bill-wells-discusses-safety-concerns-at-el-cajon-trolley-stations

EL CAJON (KUSI) – In El Cajon, the trolley stations don’t have bathrooms because the homeless terrorize them so often, the city cannot afford to keep them operable.

Crime occurs on public transit with greater frequency each year. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells wonders, what’s SANDAG going to do with $163 billion for public transportation if bathroom’s are too much to handle.

Wells joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the issue.

Vittorio Ferla