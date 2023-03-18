mayor-rebecca-jones-discusses-sandag-ceo-hasan-ikhrata’s-“insubordination”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG Exec. Director Hasan Ikhrata is up for a performance review this week, and many are displeased with his actions over the last two years.

One such San Diegan is Mayor Rebecca Jones of San Marcos. As the only conservative member of the Executive Board, she is used to controversy. Ikhrata’s actions, she says, go beyond normal politics. She claims his letter to the California Air Resources Board and his communications with the news about the Mileage Tax constitute insubordination.

Jones joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the controversy.

Vittorio Rienzo