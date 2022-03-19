‘measure-of-revenge’-review:-melissa-leo-joins-forces-with-uncredited-screenwriter-on-this-bafflingly-bad-thriller

The first sign of trouble is the credits. In addition to the director using an alias — not necessarily a bad thing, as talented helmers like Kogonada and Daniels can attest — whoever wrote “Measure of Revenge” chose to go uncredited. It doesn’t take long to see why: A mess from start to finish, this […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
The first sign of trouble is the credits. In addition to the director using an alias — not necessarily a bad thing, as talented helmers like Kogonada and Daniels can attest — whoever wrote “Measure of Revenge” chose to go uncredited. It doesn’t take long to see why: A mess from start to finish, this […]
Condividi:
Like this: