‘Measure of Revenge’ Review: Melissa Leo Joins Forces With Uncredited Screenwriter on This Bafflingly Bad Thriller

19 March 2022
The first sign of trouble is the credits. In addition to the director using an alias — not necessarily a bad thing, as talented helmers like Kogonada and Daniels can attest — whoever wrote “Measure of Revenge” chose to go uncredited. It doesn’t take long to see why: A mess from start to finish, this […]

