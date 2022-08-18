meet-jiaoying-summers:-host-of-lmaof

What’s it like being a comedian on OnlyFans?

If I go to New York, I have fans in New York from OnlyFans that would like to see me. Because all my fans on OnlyFans come out to see my show, my tour. Because they want to see me in person. And they just want to say “Hi” to me and have a photo, and tell me, “I am from OnlyFans, because I knew you were going to be in New York and we bought tickets to see you.”

How do you feel about sharing so much of yourself through your comedy?

I want to be very vulnerable, to talk with my fans about who I really am. So they can know that they can be anything they want because they’re better [off] than me from the beginning.

I am a fighter. And I’ll always fight for my voice, and for who I am. And as a comedian it is my job to be okay with who I am, and to be willing to share my dark, dark secrets and my past. And to be okay to make it funny.

How has it been going from a comic to a comedy club owner?

I realize that I have the power to create a community that’s giving stage time for minorities that aren’t really getting enough.

So in our shows, they can just be themselves. Because I’m an Asian woman who has this fresh-off-the-boat accent. I don’t belong here! None of us belong. That’s why we belong here.

What advice do you have for stand-ups starting their careers?

You can decide your own future, actually. Because if you have the power to be funny, and you have the power to sell tickets, you are a star.

The fans are not stupid. They are very smart. So I feel like my advice would be to put your content on social media: on TikTok, on Instagram. The good thing about OnlyFans and OFTV is that you can actually get paid.

Writing jokes, watching the classic comedians, and going to open mics. The more open mics you go to, the better you get.