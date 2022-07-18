If you’ve ever worked in a kitchen, you know it can be a stressful place. You have to be bold, you have to take risks, and you have to dedicate your life to food. For Grandmaster Chef JoJo, cooking is more than just a job, it’s a way of life. His passion for flavors, technique, and immaculate plating are a testament to the road he’s traveled to become the chef he is today. It’s no wonder his OFTV cooking competition show, This Is Fire, is a hit! So meet the chef who’s been killing it on OnlyFans, and discover how he is well on his way to becoming a household name.
The Beginning
Joseph Joudi Saady (aka Chef JoJo) was born in Detroit. His earliest memories of cooking came at the age of four or five with his grandmother (sitto in Lebanese). Growing up, his family ran a gas station with a café attached. His first kitchen job was helping Sitto collect grape leaves for dinner and tending to the deep fryer.
“I just want to inspire people to bring their family together and teach you how to cook at home.”
The Path
When the Saady family moved from Detroit to Palmdale, CA, JoJo’s interest in cooking blossomed and he became fascinated with food on a molecular level. But with no money for culinary school, Chef JoJo let the streets of Southern California be his classroom. He credits everything he learned from the world class street food vendors in the Palmdale scene.
“I couldn’t afford to go to culinary school right, so dope ass street chefs taught me everything.”
With only a deep fryer at his disposal, Chef JoJo was able to grow the family business through selling to the field workers. What started out as a simple chicken and fries operation, expanded into sandwiches and wraps. Before long, the family was able to move into their first restaurant.
The Fit
From the fresh fits, to his many tattoos, to his dedication to quality cuisine that at-home cooks can replicate themselves, everything about Chef JoJo makes him an appealing and exciting personality for OnlyFans. Naturally, it made sense for him to host This Is Fire, where two home cooks battle it out to see who can execute one of his recipes best. Though it’s a competition show, Chef JoJo keeps the energy in the kitchen fun and supportive as he ushers the novice chefs through the cooking process. He’s like a kinder, more tatted up Gordon Ramsey (on MasterChef Jr.— not Hell’s Kitchen).
So make sure to check out This Is Fire and meet the chef who’s been killing it on OnlyFans for yourself!
What’s your favorite episode of This Is Fire? Let us know in the comments!
The post Meet the Chef Who’s Been Killing It On OnlyFans appeared first on OnlyFans.
0 comments on “Meet the Chef Who’s Been Killing It On OnlyFans”