meghan-king-and-jim-edmonds’-ups-and-downs-over-the-years

Love conquers all? Not so much. Meghan King and Jim Edmonds faced cheating allegations, fertility struggles and Bravo cameras before their marriage fell apart in 2019.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County couple tied the knot in 2014. Edmonds, a retired baseball player, had been married twice previously. He shared two daughters, Hayley and Lauren, with his first wife, LeAnn Horton. Years after their split, Horton lost her battle with cancer in 2015.

In 2008, Edmonds married his second wife, Allison Jayne Raski. They share a son named Landon and a daughter named Sutton. Their divorce was finalized after six years of marriage, months before Edmonds and King said “I do” on October 24, 2014.

Shortly after their nuptials, King, who is 14 years younger than Emonds, joined the cast of RHOC. Fans watched the twosome go through IVF to welcome their daughter, Aspen, and often saw Edmonds begging King to keep him out of the issues with the other women.

After discovering she was pregnant with twins, King left RHOC after three reasons, but the drama didn’t stop for the couple. In June 2019, the former St. Louis Cardinals star was accused of being unfaithful to his wife. The accusations, which Edmonds denied exclusively to Us Weekly, included the athlete allegedly sending photos of his penis to another woman and a video of himself masturbating on the same day that King gave birth to their twins, Hayes and Hart.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Edmonds told Us after the news broke. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

“Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person,” he continued. “For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife. “I’m outraged over the intent to ruin my family and intend to take legal action. We were never having any problems in our marriage. My attorney is in possession of documents wherein this person has admitted fabricating large portions of her ‘story.’ … I never had any sort of a physical relationship outside of my marriage with her or anyone else.”

Four months later, Us broke the news that King and Edmonds had split after five years of marriage. She accused him of “having an affair” with their 22-year-old nanny, but he denied the allegations.

Scroll through to relive the highs and lows of the estranged couple’s relationship: