Meghan Markle bientôt de retour en Europe ! Découvrez la raison du retour de la femme du prince Harry

NEW: Harry & Meghan’s office confirm that the Duchess of Sussex WILL be joining the Duke of Sussex in The Hague this weekend for @InvictusGamesNL. The couple will be back in Europe for the first time since they quit the Royal Family.

No word yet on children Archie and Lilibet. pic.twitter.com/H2Z72kN76V

— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 11, 2022