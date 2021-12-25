Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are Back in Stock at Nordstrom — For Now!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Meghan Markle has regularly stunned in custom designer dresses and enviable stilettos, but she also delivers top-notch chic when it’s time to go casual. Since she slipped into the MOTHER Looker ankle fray jeans in the Love Gun style for the 2017 Invictus Games, the jeans have become incredibly popular and have regularly sold out. Finding any Looker jeans in stock in more than a few sizes is rare, which is why we were so pleasantly surprised to see them with such of variety of sizes available right now!

If you’ve been eyeing MOTHER pieces then your wait has paid off. Markle’s favorite denim brand is back in stock at Nordstrom! And as with everything the style icon wears, items in high demand (such as these seriously famous Looker jeans) sell out — fast!

See it! Grab MOTHER Looker Jeans at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

There are many gorgeous MOTHER denim styles to grab right now. From basic deep blue washes that pair well with everything to darker or distressed details, there’s a huge selection for every sense of style and occasion. Go Markle-casual with ripped knees, or try a cropped silhouette!

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on July 6, 2021.

