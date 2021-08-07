meghan-markle’s-father-thomas-sent-her-roses-for-her-40th-birthday

A birthday gesture. To celebrate his estranged daughter Meghan Markle’s milestone 40th birthday, Thomas Markle sent a bouquet of flowers to her Montecito, California residence on Wednesday, August 4.

The former lighting director, 77, sent the Suits alum, 40, a bouquet and a personalized card for her birthday, he told TMZ on Saturday, August 7. In the card, Thomas wrote, “Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days.”

Thomas sent a bouquet, which featured a dozen red roses with two yellow ones in the middle to represent her two children — Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 2 months — with Prince Harry.

The Mexico resident explained to the outlet that he specifically wanted to incorporate his grandchildren into the floral arrangement and further expressed his desire to be a part of their lives since “it seems the kids don’t have enough family” in Montecito.

Thomas claimed that The Bench author did not respond to his gift, days after Us Weekly confirmed her quiet birthday plans.

“Meghan and [Prince] Harry will be keeping it low-key and simple,” a source told Us exclusively at the time, noting that the couple planned to spend the day with their children. “It’ll be a family affair.”

The insider added that the former actress was not planning a “blowout” party amid the continuing pandemic, but she wasn’t bothered about turning another year older.

“Meghan isn’t fazed about entering into a new decade of her life,” the source explained. “She’s embracing turning 40 years old.”

The Duchess of Sussex also celebrated her birthday by launching her 40×40 initiative. In a video posted on her Archewell website, Meghan asked 40 of her friends — including Melissa McCarthy, Princess Eugenie and Priyanka Chopra Jonas — to donate 40 minutes of mentorship to women reentering the workforce after the coronavirus.

Several of her royal in-laws also shared their best wishes for Meghan on her milestone birthday.

“Wishing a happy 40th birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!” Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote via Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of Meghan on the beach and a cake emoji.

The official royal family Instagram page also posted a tribute to the California native.

“Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday today!” an Instagram Story caption read, next to three photos of The Pearl creator with her family.

Additionally, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla dedicated a tweet to the mother of two. “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday,” they tweeted from their Clarence House account along with a photo of Meghan smiling and a red balloon emoji.