meijer-baseball-academy-registration-now-open-for-2023-season

The three-day camp teaches baseball fundamentals and is led by South Bend Cubs Manager Lance Rymel.

As Cubs Spring Training continues, parents can now register their kids for one of the two South Bend Cubs summer training camps! Enrollment is now open for the 2023 Meijer Baseball Academy held at Four Winds Field. Session one runs from July 5-7 and session two runs from August 2-4.

Over the course of the three-day camp, participants will learn fundamentals about hitting, pitching, fielding (infield and outfield), catching, and base running. Registration is open to kids ages 6-to-12. Due to the high number of participants, and to provide proper instruction, each Baseball Academy session is capped at 80 kids.

Each participant will receive a Meijer Baseball Academy t-shirt, a South Bend Cubs hat, lunch after each day of camp, and four tickets to a South Bend Cubs game. Attendees from the first camp will receive tickets for the game on July 6 and campers from the second session will receive tickets for August 3. All Meijer Baseball Academy campers will take part in a pre-game recognition on the field. The registration fee for one, three-day session is $135 per child.

Check-in for the first day (July 5 or August 2) of the session will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., with lunch at 11:50 a.m. and pickup at noon. The deadline to register for either camp is June 9. To sign up, visit http://www.SouthBendCubs.com/BaseballAcademy and click on the session register button under Session 1 or Session 2. Registration is only available online. Those who need assistance registering their camper can visit the Four Winds Field Main Office.

The same skills are taught at both camps and parents only need to register for one session.

Through the South Bend Cubs Facebook and Twitter pages, Meijer will hold a contest to award free admission to two lucky winners. Contest details will be available on the Cubs social media pages in May.

pappa2200