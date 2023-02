SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – High taxes, the homeless crisis, and increased crime rates have driven many to leave California.

The mass exodus was so impactful, California lost a seat in the House of Representatives.

President of the Golden State Policy Council, State Senator Melissa Melendez, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to explain why California’s politics have led to the great exodus.

Vito Califano