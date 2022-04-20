cronaca

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

20 April 2022
Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with […]

