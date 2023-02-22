Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs, after Zuckerberg predicted no more layoffs

by valipomponi
22 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
meta-plans-to-cut-thousands-of-jobs,-after-zuckerberg-predicted-no-more-layoffs


Facebook’s parent company is preparing for a fresh round of job cuts, coming after it slashed 11,000 jobs – roughly 13 per cent of its workforce – in November.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs, after Zuckerberg predicted no more layoffs

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: