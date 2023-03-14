Meta to cut 10,000 jobs in second round of layoffs by valipomponi 15 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 It’s the first big tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs as the industry braces for a deep economic downturn. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Meta to cut 10,000 jobs in second round of layoffs” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Meta to cut 10,000 jobs in second round of layoffs”