mexico’s-whisky-content,-chile’s-juntos-films-forge-nine-pic-development-pact-(exclusive)

Following the success of their collaboration on Nicolás Postiglione’s debut feature “Immersion,” production shingles Whisky Content of Mexico and Chile’s Juntos Films have forged a medium-term strategic alliance for the joint development of nine films in six years. The agreement comes just days after the premiere of “Immersion,” a thriller headlined by Chile’s most bankable […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Following the success of their collaboration on Nicolás Postiglione’s debut feature “Immersion,” production shingles Whisky Content of Mexico and Chile’s Juntos Films have forged a medium-term strategic alliance for the joint development of nine films in six years. The agreement comes just days after the premiere of “Immersion,” a thriller headlined by Chile’s most bankable […]
Condividi:
Like this: