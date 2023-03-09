miami-county-prosecutor’s-office-files-list-of-potential-witnesses-in-trial-of-kegan-kline

The Miami County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a list of potential witnesses in the trial of Kegan Kline.

The list, filed Monday, includes 19 names. Kegan Kline’s father, Jerry Kline, is one of the people who may be called to testify in his son’s trial. Kegan Kline faces 25 charges, including child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Kline has also been attached, but not charged, to the investigation into the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi, Indiana. Kline has been accused of using a fake, catphish-style social media profile called “anthony_shots” to talk to children. Kline admitted to talking to Liberty German using the profile the night before she was killed. He has denied any involvement in the double murder.

Kline was interviewed in late 2021 by Barbara MacDonald, an investigative producer for Headline News and host of the “Down the Hill” true crime podcast, which is all about the Delphi murders. MacDonald is another one of the potential witnesses named by the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

The male model, whose images were used for the “anthony_shots” profile, is also named on the list. Kegan Kline’s past girlfriend and an Alaska police officer are also on the list.

Kline’s trial is set to begin on May 10th.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was arrested and charged with the girls’ murders in October of 2022.

Vittorio Ferla