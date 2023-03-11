miami-street-to-undergo-major-repaving-project-next-week

If you drive along Miami Street on the south side of South Bend, a heads-up: Miami will undergo a major repaving project starting on Monday, March 13.

Work will be completed in two phases: Phase One is the reconstruction of A-D-A compliant curb ramps at the intersections. New curbs will also be reconstructed in select locations, primarily from Ireland Road to Donmoyer Avenue. Work is expected to be completed by mid-May.

Phase Two is the re-paving of Miami Street from Ireland Road to Calvert Street. Paving is expected to start is expected to be completed by the end of June. Temporary lane restrictions will be in place throughout the entirety of the project.

Once it is reopened to full traffic, Miami Street from:

• Ireland Road to Donmoyer Avenue will be two travel lanes with a center turn lane.

• Donmoyer to Calvert Street will be two travel lanes with parking on both sides of the street.

Temporary lane restrictions will be in place throughout the entirety of the project. The project is expected to be completed by the end of June, weather permitting.

Miami Street was originally scheduled for resurfacing in 2022. Due to contractor capacity, the City was forced to push it to 2023. City crews performed a temporary patch last September on the worst sections of the street in this vicinity.

