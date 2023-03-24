micah-shrewsberry-named-next-nd-men’s-basketball-coach

The University of Notre Dame has named its next men’s basketball coach.

Friday morning the school named Micah Shrewsberry to the job, after speculation that the former Penn State skipper would be making the move to The Fighting Irish.

Shrewsberry is an Indianapolis native who coached IU South Bend’s men’s team from 2005 to 2007, and spent time as an assistant at both Butler and Purdue before leading a strong program at Penn State.

He’s expected to make his first address to Notre Dame fans on Thursday.

Mata