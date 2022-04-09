cronaca

Michael Bay Recalls Bruce Willis’ Attempt to Break Into a NASA Space Shuttle While Filming ‘Armageddon’

by
9 April 2022
Twenty-four years ago, director Michael Bay had yet to dream up the high-speed car chases in “Ambulance,” but was instead focused on a team of deep-core oil drillers who were tasked with saving the world from an asteroid the size of Texas. Perennial action hero Bruce Willis headlined the 1998 space movie, playing Harry S. […]

