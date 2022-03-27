cronaca

Michael Bay Shares His Disappointment in ‘Ambulance’ Visual Effects Shots: ‘Some of the CGI Is S— in This Movie’

by
27 March 2022
michael-bay-shares-his-disappointment-in-‘ambulance’-visual-effects-shots:-‘some-of-the-cgi-is-s—-in-this-movie’


Although Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” is only weeks away from a stateside release, the director has admitted that he isn’t completely satisfied with the final product. The blockbuster director, celebrated for his elaborate action sequences and practical pyrotechnics, has stated that he isn’t content with how every visual effects shot looks in the movie. Speaking in […]

%d bloggers like this: