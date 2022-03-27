michael-bay-shares-his-disappointment-in-‘ambulance’-visual-effects-shots:-‘some-of-the-cgi-is-s—-in-this-movie’

Although Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” is only weeks away from a stateside release, the director has admitted that he isn’t completely satisfied with the final product. The blockbuster director, celebrated for his elaborate action sequences and practical pyrotechnics, has stated that he isn’t content with how every visual effects shot looks in the movie. Speaking in […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Although Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” is only weeks away from a stateside release, the director has admitted that he isn’t completely satisfied with the final product. The blockbuster director, celebrated for his elaborate action sequences and practical pyrotechnics, has stated that he isn’t content with how every visual effects shot looks in the movie. Speaking in […]
Condividi:
Like this: