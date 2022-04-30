cronaca

Michael Douglas Says Debra Winger Bit Him, So He Refused to Work With Her: ‘She Broke the Skin’

by Manuel De Pandis
30 Aprile 2022
michael-douglas-says-debra-winger-bit-him,-so-he-refused-to-work-with-her:-‘she-broke-the-skin’


Michael Douglas said on a recent episode of Rob Lowe’s “Literally!” podcast that he refused to work with Debra Winger in “Romancing the Stone” after a meeting between them ended with Winger allegedly biting Douglas. Winger was the studio’s top choice to star in the film as Joan Wilder, a romance novelist who falls in […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: