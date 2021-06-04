michael-keaton’s-bloody-batman-costume-teased-by-‘flash’-director-andy-muschietti

The first visual confirmaton that Michael Keaton will return to play Batman alongside Ezra Miller in Warner Bros.’ upcoming “The Flash” was delivered in a stylish (and violent) image posted by director Andy Muschietti. The caption-free picture of Keaton’s classic Batsuit suit insignia, covered with blood, was posted to Muschietti’s Instagram on Friday morning.
The addition of blood to the classic yellow logo certainly signals a retention of Zack Snyder’s style from his run of DC Extended Universe films, including the ultra-violent rendition of the Caped Crusader in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and this year’s Snyder Cut of “Justice League.”
In May, Muschietti also stirred anticipation for the film with an actor’s chair naming Batman’s alter-ego, Bruce Wayne.
“The Flash” will be Keaton’s first time returning to the role since 1992’s “Batman Returns.” Meanwhile, Miller has portrayed Barry Allen / The Flash in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad” and both iterations of the “Justice League.”
Despite the lack of context on the photo, the blood could be a reference to the popular Flashpoint storyline, in which Barry Allen goes back in time to prevent the death of his mother.
The movie also stars a recently-recast Ron Livingston as Barry’s father, Henry Allen; Maribel Verdú as Barry Allen’s mother; Ben Affleck as Batman (from a different dimension as Keaton); and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, a romantic interest of the Flash who was introduced in an extended Snyder Cut sequence.
“The Flash” is set to be released on Nov. 4, 2022.
