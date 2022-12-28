michael-rivera’s-streak-broken-by-martin

The Fight

Likely disappointing fans of the haymaker, Martin came out with a methodical approach to the fight. Relying primarily on his training and disciplined technique, Martin slowly but surely ground Rivera down. Martin was always in control of this fight throughout, perfectly utilizing his jab and manipulating Rivera in whatever way he chose.

Martin, a southpaw, delivered a series of hooks to Rivera’s chin and sent his opponent tumbling in the 7th round with just 30 seconds left where he stayed down for eight counts before rising. Rivera rallied and managed to survive the entirety of the fight, though he was never able to fully recover after Martin’s fury of body blows.

The fight went all 12 rounds, with Martin winning by unanimous decision. The judges’ final scores were 118-109, 117-111, and 120-109 for Martin.