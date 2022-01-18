michel-subor,-french-actor-and-star-of-jean-luc-godard’s-‘le-petit-soldat,’-dies-at-86

Michel Subor, a French actor who rose to international acclaim for his lead performance in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 feature “Le Petit Soldat” and his narration for François Truffaut’s 1962 romance “Jules et Jim,” died on Monday in a French hospital following a car accident. He was 86 years old. News of Subor’s death was shared […]
