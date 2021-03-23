Michelin star – San Pellegrino Best 50 , a cosa servono se poi uno street food cucinando solo una OMELETTE , vince entrambi i riconoscimenti?

Bangkok’s queen of street food Supinya ‘Jay Fai’ Junsuta is named winner of the Icon Award for Asia.

Ahead of the announcement of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 on 25th March, the 50 Best organisation today reveals the first of its pre-announced awards. Voted for by experts from across Asia, Supinya ‘Jay Fai’ Junsuta, owner of the eponymous hawker shophouse in the Thai capital, is lauded with the prestigious Icon Award. 50 Best looks at the wok chef’s 40-year career and unassuming rise to the apex of her profession

Today will be a regular day for Supinya Junsuta, 76, chef-proprietor of Raan Jay Fai, a seven-table shophouse restaurant on Bangkok’s bustling Maha Chai Road. She will rise early, apply a vivid slick of her iconic red lipstick and head to the fish market to select her produce for the day. Before she arrives at her restaurant to begin preparations, an unrelenting line of customers will begin to build from sunrise to guarantee a seat at the table. The continuous stream of patrons will continue until early evening when Bangkok’s current restrictions say that Jay Fai must close. But as a rule, her restaurant will be sold-out by then, anyway.

It’s been a similar circadian rhythm for the past 40 years. Junsuta launched Jay Fai – meaning ‘Sister Mole’, her nickname, a reference to the birthmark on the right of her nose – in the early 1980s. She worked six days a week, personally wok-frying every dish that the restaurant serves, only recently allowing herself an extra day off, and one vacation a year. When she is not around to cook, the shophouse is closed.

In vista dell’annuncio di Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 il 25 marzo, l’organizzazione 50 Best rivela oggi il primo dei suoi premi preannunciati. Votato da esperti di tutta l’Asia, Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta, proprietaria dell’omonimo negozio di venditori ambulanti nella capitale thailandese, è lodato con il prestigioso Icon Award. 50 Best guarda i 40 anni di carriera della chef wok e l’ascesa senza pretese all’apice della sua professione

Oggi sarà una giornata normale per Supinya Junsuta, 76 anni, chef-titolare di Raan Jay Fai, un ristorante con sette tavoli nella vivace Maha Chai Road di Bangkok. Si alzerà presto, applicherà un vivido tocco del suo iconico rossetto rosso e si dirigerà al mercato del pesce per selezionare i suoi prodotti per la giornata. Prima che arrivi al suo ristorante per iniziare i preparativi, una fila inarrestabile di clienti inizierà a costruire dall’alba per garantire un posto a tavola. Il flusso continuo di clienti continuerà fino alla prima serata, quando le attuali restrizioni di Bangkok dicono che Jay Fai deve chiudere. Ma di regola, il suo ristorante sarà comunque tutto esaurito per allora.

È stato un ritmo circadiano simile negli ultimi 40 anni. Junsuta ha lanciato Jay Fai – che significa “Sorella Talpa”, il suo soprannome, un riferimento alla voglia sulla destra del naso – all’inizio degli anni ’80. Lavorava sei giorni alla settimana, friggendo personalmente nel wok ogni piatto che il ristorante serve, concedendosi solo di recente un giorno libero in più e una vacanza all’anno. Quando non è in giro per cucinare, la bottega è chiusa.

Supinya ‘Jay Fai’ Junsuta, at the wok station she has operated for 40 years

Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta, alla stazione di wok che ha operato per 40 anni

Her unwavering dedication to finely tuned street food, devotion to her customers and insistence on using only the best-quality produce available in the Thai capital sees her receive the Icon Award by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. It is the first time the accolade has been given to a hawker cook and she joins a glittering line-up of previous winners, including acclaimed Japanese master chefs Seiji Yamamoto and Yoshihiro Murata. “I’m surprised and honoured at the same time,” Junsuta says, with typical modesty.

It’s not the first time Junsuta has been in the glare of the international spotlight. In 2018 Jay Fai was recognised with a star in the Michelin Guide, making hers the first Thai street food restaurant to receive the accolade. It brought with it the attention of the world’s food media and the accompanying caravan of global gastronomes. All made the pilgrimage to Bangkok to try her khai jiao poo (crab omelette), pad kee mao talay (drunken noodles with seafood) and her take on a dry tom yum, an innovative dish of her own design that takes the sour, sweet, fragrant and spicy notes of the iconic soup and reimagines the flavours to create a plate without broth that would sit happily on a fine dining restaurant menu.

La sua incrollabile dedizione al cibo di strada finemente sintonizzato, la devozione ai suoi clienti e l’insistenza nell’usare solo i prodotti della migliore qualità disponibili nella capitale thailandese la portano a ricevere l’Icon Award dai 50 migliori ristoranti asiatici. È la prima volta che il riconoscimento viene assegnato a una cuoca ambulante e lei si unisce a una scintillante line-up di precedenti vincitori, tra cui gli acclamati chef giapponesi Seiji Yamamoto e Yoshihiro Murata. “Sono sorpreso e onorato allo stesso tempo”, dice Junsuta, con la tipica modestia. Non è la prima volta che Junsuta è sotto i riflettori internazionali. Nel 2018 Jay Fai è stata premiata con una stella nella Guida Michelin, diventando il suo primo ristorante di street food thailandese a ricevere il riconoscimento. Ha portato con sé l’attenzione dei media alimentari mondiali e la carovana di accompagnatori di gastronomi globali. Tutti hanno fatto il pellegrinaggio a Bangkok per provare il suo khai jiao poo (omelette di granchio), il pad kee mao talay (noodles ubriachi con frutti di mare) e la sua versione di un tom yum secco, un piatto innovativo di sua progettazione che prende l’acido, il dolce, note fragranti e speziate dell’iconica zuppa e reinventa i sapori per creare un piatto senza brodo che si adatterebbe felicemente nel menu di un ristorante raffinato.

Chilli chicken with Thai basil at Jay Fai

School of wok

Junsuta started work aged 12 as a seamstress, eschewing education to earn money for her family. After 10 years in the craft, a fire destroyed her equipment, forcing her to find other avenues of work. Cooking was in the family’s blood – her mother ran a stall hawking chicken noodles – but the young Junsuta was told she did not have the skill to make it as a chef; her mother criticised her technique and palate.

She viewed it as a challenge, dissecting dishes with scientific accuracy, looking at the composition of each ingredient and how it responded to heat, before coming up with her own twists on the recipes she had learnt at her mother’s apron. “I got into cooking through necessity, poverty and contempt,” explains Junsuta. She wanted to put right her mother’s opinion of her skills and soon found herself as the sole provider for her family before she reached 30.

The first iteration of her street food stall contained little more than one portable wok fire, a table for ingredient preparation and a pot where she would take customers’ money. She fast developed a reputation as serving some of the best pad Thai in the city. With a loyal customer base in place, Junsuta saw opportunity.

She took a gamble that would define her future. Junsuta invested one month’s profit on premium ingredients: in this case, huge king prawns, that would form the basis of her pad Thai and in turn her strategy for the restaurant. Laughed off by her fellow street vendors as too expensive for city workers’ lunch, the dishes Junsuta created would sell for up to ten times the price of her neighbours’.

Scuola di wok

Junsuta ha iniziato a lavorare all’età di 12 anni come sarta, evitando l’istruzione per guadagnare soldi per la sua famiglia. Dopo 10 anni nel mestiere, un incendio ha distrutto la sua attrezzatura, costringendola a trovare altre strade di lavoro. Cucinare era nel sangue della famiglia – sua madre gestiva una bancarella vendendo spaghetti di pollo – ma alla giovane Junsuta fu detto che non aveva l’abilità per farlo come chef; sua madre ha criticato la sua tecnica e il suo palato

Lo considerava una sfida, sezionava i piatti con accuratezza scientifica, osservava la composizione di ogni ingrediente e come rispondeva al calore, prima di inventare i suoi colpi di scena sulle ricette che aveva imparato al grembiule di sua madre. “Ho iniziato a cucinare per necessità, povertà e disprezzo”, spiega Junsuta. Voleva correggere l’opinione di sua madre sulle sue capacità e presto si è trovata come unico fornitore per la sua famiglia prima di raggiungere i 30 anni.

La prima iterazione della sua bancarella di cibo di strada conteneva poco più di un fuoco wok portatile, un tavolo per la preparazione degli ingredienti e una pentola dove avrebbe portato i soldi dei clienti. Ha rapidamente sviluppato la reputazione di servire alcuni dei migliori pad thai della città. Con una base di clienti fedeli in atto, Junsuta ha visto un’opportunità.

Ha preso una scommessa che avrebbe definito il suo futuro. Junsuta ha investito un mese di profitto su ingredienti premium: in questo caso, enormi gamberoni, che sarebbero stati la base del suo pad Thai e, a sua volta, la sua strategia per il ristorante. I suoi colleghi venditori ambulanti ridicolizzati perché troppo costosi per il pranzo dei lavoratori della città, i piatti creati da Junsuta sarebbero stati venduti fino a dieci volte il prezzo dei suoi vicini “.

Luxury ingredients are a staple at Jay Fai on Maha Chai Road As reputation spread about the woman serving humble dishes with luxury produce, the line to her stall grew longer. When the nearby gambling houses started making morning orders that would sell-out a large proportion of her stock on a daily basis, she knew she was onto something. She saved the money from two years’ street trading to buy the shophouse where the restaurant sits today, with just seven tables and the same regular guests who have frequented her restaurant for nearly half a century.

A reputation for excellence

To the dismay of Bangkok’s fine dining restaurants, Junsuta has access to the best produce in the city. The relationships she has forged with market traders over decades sees her get first choice of Thailand’s celebrated seafood. She drives a famously hard bargain, passing on the cost fairly to her guests. “Quality and fresh ingredients should be the foundation of the food you eat, even those you choose on a daily basis,” Junsuta says.

Although her restaurant has scores of dishes, it’s the unique crab omelette that people come from across the world to try. Priced at north of 1,500 baht ($45), it contains 1lb of fresh crab, bound in a Japanese-style tamagoyaki omelette. “I taught myself the process of making the folded omelette and it took a lot of time,” says Junsuta. “I pay very close attention to all my dishes, but I think this crab dish has become the signature because you can’t find it anywhere else. It is composed of the very best ingredients I can find and it has original flavours.”

Man mano che si diffondeva la reputazione della donna che serviva piatti umili con prodotti di lusso, la fila alla sua bancarella si allungò. Quando le case da gioco vicine iniziarono a fare ordini mattutini che avrebbero venduto una buona parte delle sue azioni su base giornaliera, sapeva che aveva qualcosa. Ha risparmiato i soldi da due anni di commercio di strada per acquistare la bottega dove si trova il ristorante oggi, con solo sette tavoli e gli stessi ospiti abituali che hanno frequentato il suo ristorante per quasi mezzo secolo.

Una reputazione di eccellenza

Per lo sgomento dei ristoranti raffinati di Bangkok, Junsuta ha accesso ai migliori prodotti della città. Le relazioni che ha instaurato con i commercianti di mercato nel corso di decenni la vedono ottenere la prima scelta del famoso pesce thailandese. Conduce un affare notoriamente difficile, trasferendo il costo equamente ai suoi ospiti. “Qualità e ingredienti freschi dovrebbero essere alla base del cibo che mangi, anche di quelli che scegli ogni giorno”, afferma Junsuta.

Sebbene il suo ristorante abbia decine di piatti, è l’unica frittata di granchio che le persone vengono da tutto il mondo per provare. Con un prezzo a nord di 1.500 baht ($ 45), contiene 1 libbra di granchio fresco, avvolto in una frittata tamagoyaki in stile giapponese. “Ho imparato da solo il processo di preparazione della frittata piegata e ci è voluto molto tempo”, dice Junsuta. “Faccio molta attenzione a tutti i miei piatti, ma penso che questo piatto di granchio sia diventato la firma perché non lo trovi da nessun’altra parte. È composto dai migliori ingredienti che riesco a trovare e ha sapori originali “.

The legendary khai jiao poo (crab omelette)

After almost half a century at the stove, Junsuta has no intention of hanging up her wok. “If you asked me 20 years ago, I would say my motivation was my family, but today I do it for the love of cooking as well. I am proud of my boldness and I have never regretted it,” she says. “The key to my success has been hard work, dedication and patience. You can’t give up, so neither can I.”

