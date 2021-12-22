michelle-and-nayte-gifted-$200k-for-their-1st-home-on-‘after-the-final-rose’

Frog princes or total toads? Find out what happened for every former Bachelorette after the final rose — and which reality TV romances are still going strong.

The Bachelor spinoff started off strong with Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter, who got engaged during the first season of The Bachelorette in 2003. The couple, who have been married since December of that year, have weathered many storms in their relationship including Sutter’s ongoing battle with Lyme disease.

Despite only dating for six weeks while filming, the duo chose to tie the knot on national television, which the OG Bachelorette wouldn’t take back for anything.

“I do not [regret it],” the Indiana native exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2021 of her nuptials. “It was the best day ever. A close second to my children’s births. … But no, I don’t regret it at all. It was a beautiful day and I feel very lucky to have had the experience.”

The reality star, who shares two children with the firefighter, previously told Us that she’s always rooting for the show’s leading ladies to stay together with their final suitor.

“I am, like, a hopeless romantic, and I believe that everyone on the show is going to last like Ryan and me,” Rehn exclusively told Us in February 2021. “I’m sure that’s a little naive, but I try to think positively, and I want the best for [the other Bachelorettes].”

While everlasting love has been the end result for some of the Bachelorettes, including JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay and Desiree Hartsock, others haven’t been as lucky.

When season 16 Bachelorette Clare Crawley split from her final pick, Dale Moss, for the first time in January 2021, Rehn and Fletcher told Us that the rest of the women were quick to show her support. (Crawley and Moss split for a second time in September 2021 after rekindling their romance in February of that year.)

“It was very sad, and I just want her to know that she’s got a lot of love around her, and the time will come when she will find her happily ever after,” the “Better, Etc.” podcast host told Us in February 2021.

Fletcher, who had to postpone her own nuptials to Jordan Rodgers amid the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020, added that it’s always “tough” when the ladies learn of someone’s breakup. The women, however, have a sisterhood that keeps them bonded.

“We are in the group chat and we all, you know, reached out to [Clare],” Fletcher told Us at the time. “We just said, ‘Listen, take whatever time that you need. We’re thinking about you. And whenever you’re ready or need anyone, we’re all here for you.’ And that’s kind of how our conversations went. I haven’t talked to her one-on-one since it all happened, but breakups suck. It’s really sad. It makes me sad for both of them.”

Scroll down to see which Bachelorettes maintained their relationships after the final rose — and which ones found love outside the show.