cronaca

Michelle Monaghan and Director Sophia Banks Team Up for Indie Action-Thriller ‘Black Site’: ‘Let’s Show Them What Two Women Can Do in This Space’

by Giulio Cavalli
6 Maggio 2022
michelle-monaghan-and-director-sophia-banks-team-up-for-indie-action-thriller-‘black-site’:-‘let’s-show-them-what-two-women-can-do-in-this-space’


“Black Site” director Sophia Banks is hoping her new $10 million action thriller “Black Site” is the little movie that could. “We’re not trying to be an $80 million action movie but we want to make this genre accessible for people,” Banks tells me. “It OK to shoot an indie action movie. As long as […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: