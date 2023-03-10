Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for March 10, 2023.

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward.

Tyler Jann is wanted for failure to Appear for the original charges of three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Syringe and two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine.

Eddy Dillard is wanted for Violation of a Court Order for the original conviction of Possession of a Cocaine.

Anthony Howard is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of Fraud.

Alena Catano is wanted for Violation of a Court Order for the original conviction of Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury.

Anybody with information about where any of these wanted fugitives are, is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/203. or go to their website or Facebook page, just click the link the “Use App” or “Submit a Tip” buttons.

A reminder: the date for our Spring Shredding Event is set for Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.

valipomponi