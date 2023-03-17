Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for March 17, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward.

David Jay Bryant Michael is wanted for Probation Violation for the original conviction of Operating a Vehicle After Being a Habitual Traffic Offender.

Gary Franklin is wanted for Parole Violation with the original conviction of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

Clarice Britt is wanted for Parole Violation with the original conviction of Burglary.

Deshawn Adams is wanted for Violation of a Court Order for the original conviction of Carrying a Handgun Without a License.

Anybody with information about where any of these wanted fugitives are, is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/203. or go to their website or Facebook page, just click the link the “Use App” or “Submit a Tip” buttons.

Vittorio Rienzo